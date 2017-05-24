Asus ZenFone Live with real-time beautification feature launched in India at Rs 9,999

Social media is going live. Merely sharing pre-recorded videos or images on social networking sites is so early 2000's. Netizens now are more interested in streaming their adventures live to their friends in the digital world. As almost every social media website offering options to go 'Live', Asus has come up with ZenFone Live, a smartphone full of features to make your streaming sessions look more attractive.

Asus launched the ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) in a live event in New Delhi on Wednesday. The Taiwan-based gadget maker released the smartphone in Indian market with a price tag of Rs 9,999. The USP of the smartphone is its home-grown BeautyLive app which, the company claims, is the world's first real-time beautification technology.

The app can smooth out skin and remove blemishes in real-time, 'and share a more beautiful you with friends and followers!' reads the feature section of the phone on Asus website. ZenFone Live also comes equipped with dual built-in MMES microphones that automatically cancel out ambience noise and receive stereo sound.

The wide angle 5 megapixel snapper in the front boasts twice the light sensitivity in comparison to average smartphones, courtesy the extra large sensor. The selfie camera comes equipped with a soft-light LED flash and heightened light sensitivity. Combined, these features will ensure better picture and sound quality when livestreaming.

The phone is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor and 2 GB of DDR3 RAM. It draws power from a non-detachable 2650 mAh battery. The 5-inch screen boasts a HD display (1280X720) and 75 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The panel comes with a 2.5D curve to help with the touch experience.

The phone will run Asus's proprietary ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Coming to the optics, the back of the phone houses a 13 megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture and 1.4 microns pixel size. The phone comes in 16 GB and 32 GB storage variants, which can be expanded to 128 GB with SD card. However, with the hybrid SIM tray, either a nano SIM card or a SD card can be used. Also, both the SIM card slots, micro as well as nano, support 4G connectivity. However, only one can support 3G or 4G LTE service at a time.

For wireless connectivity, ZenFone Lite comes with WiFi 802.11b/g/n, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS and GLONASS.