Saregama launches Carvaan mini Bluetooth speaker with preloaded content

After launching Carvaan, Saregama India has come up with a new sleek and portable Bluetooth speaker. Targeting people who want to carry their music with then while moving, the Carvaan Mini, is a Bluetooth speaker that comes loaded with 251 retro Hindi songs.

Used to stream music from the phone or music streaming apps, one can even plug in a pen drive or listen to the preloaded songs collection by Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Mukesh. For connectivity, the Carvaan Mini has got a Bluetooth 4.1, USB 2.0 and an AUX in port. It has got a rechargeable battery built-in, which the company claims can last between four to five hours. Priced at Rs 2,490, the Carvaan Mini will be available on online (company website, Amazon India), as well as offline channels (Croma, Reliance Digital, and more).

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama says, "For today's youth music is an essential and a personal part of life; and Mini positions itself comfortably in this space."



Saregama had earlier launched Carvaan, a digital audio player, that came with 5000 plus retro Hindi songs preloaded on the device and a remote control.