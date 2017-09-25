Sony to launch flagship XZ1 in India Today with 3D-scanning, 13MP front camera

Sony will be launching the XZ1 in India today. The company first revealed the device in IFA 2017. The device also has a compact variant which was launched in the Indian market last week. The device centres on the camera but also features top notch specifications that will put it up in league with others like LG G6 and HTC U11.

The device was launched with a price tag of $699 which translates to Rs 45,000. However, in India this price might see a slight hike. The event will be conducted in New Delhi.

Sony XZ1 features the Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU and 4GB RAM. The device features a 5.2 inch screen with a FullHD screen which is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The display features Sony's Triluminous display and X-Reality technology which is specifically configured for mobiles.

The device comes with an internal storage option of 64GB which can also be expanded by a MicroSD card of capacity up to 256GB. The device also features USB-Type C port which is equipped with Qualcomm's Quick Charge 3.0.

Despite all these features, Sony expects edge out other flagships in the segment with its optical prowess. The device features a MotionEye 19-megapixel Exmor RS sensor camera which can 3D scan.

Other than that, the device features a 5-axis stabilisation which enables slow-motion video recording at 960fps. The camera is also capable of recording videos in 4K.

For the selfie camera Sony features a 13Megapixel camera module with an aperture of f/2.0 and a wide angle lens for broader coverage. Even the front camera is supported by Sony's Exmor RS mobile imaging sensor.