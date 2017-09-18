Xiaomi launches Mi Max 2 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM variant at introductory price of Rs 12,999; first sale on Sept 20

Xiaomi launched a new variant of the 6.4 inch phablet, Mi Max 2 with 4GB RAM and 32GB ROM at an introductory price of Rs 12,999. In a tweet the company revealed that the original priced of the device is Rs 14,999. Earlier the company launched a 4GB, 64GB version of the device at a price of Rs 16,999.

However, there is no deadline for the change in price. The first sale of the device is scheduled for September 20 exclusively on Amazon and Xioami's official website. Considering the price of the 4GB, 64GB variant, the new version seems to be priced reasonably well. Other than lesser storage, rest of the device is the same as the more expensive version.

Here are the features of the Mi Max 2:

Processor

Starting with the core of the device, the processor, Mi Max 2 features a Snapdragon 625 chipset.

The processor is accompanied with 4GB RAM on both the vairiants. With the addition of the 32GB variant, Xiaomi now offers Mi Max 2 in 32GB, 64GB and 128 GB variants.

Design

Xiaomi has done away with the antenna lines on the rear panel and has gone for a smoother, more rounded finish on the rim of the device. According to the company, this will help with the ergonomics of the 6.44-inch phablet.

The company has retained the positioning of the fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The all metal construction and absence of the antenna lines gives a more slab-like design to the device. The speaker grills have been tweaked for better stereo sound which the company claims is big improvement over last years' Mi Max.

Battery

Xiaomi has set the standards for battery performance in the Redmi line-up, with Redmi 4 claiming a two-day battery life. The Mi Max 2 is claiming to have the same performance with a mammoth 5,300mAh battery. The massive size of the device let the engineers place the huge battery in the rear panel. The Mi Max 2 supports Quick Charge 3.0, which according to the company can recharge 68 percent in just one hour.

Camera

The company claims to have made major changes in the device's camera. The Mi Max 2 will use similar primary image sensor as the flagship Mi6 and even Mi Mix 2. The 12megapixel camera on the rear panel of the device comes with PDAF support and dual-LED flash. The Sony IMX386 sensor with 1.25-micron pixels will allow better image processing in accordance with the lighting condition. The front camera will be equipped with a 5megapixel sensor.Mi Max 2 is the second generation device which comes with a Snapdragon 625.