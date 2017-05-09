Xiaomi Redmi 4 to get 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage; to be priced under Rs 9999

Chinese handset-maker Xiaomi will launch a new variant of its popular Redmi 4 series next week.

The company has already launched the Xiaomi Redmi 4A and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 in India last month at starting prices of Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

Xiaomi India vice president Manu Jain also shared the information about the launch of a new Redmi phone on Twitter.

Announcing the launch of a new Redmi phone! This will be the 2nd BIG announcement of the month âºï¸ Coming soon. Stay tuned #PowerInYourHandpic.twitter.com/jvzGCY2oyR - Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) May 5, 2017

Jain had earlier confirmed that successor to Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime will come to India soon.

Redmi 4 is expected to come with a 5-inch 720p display which is likely to be 2.5D curved. The Redmi 4 will carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 chipset as compared to the Redmi 3S Prime which has a Snapdragon 430 chipset inside. Xiaomi Redmi4 will have 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage which will be expandable via microSD.



Xiaomi Redmi 4 is expected to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 5-megapixel front camera.