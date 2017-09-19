Best smartphone offers on Flipkart's Big Billion Day sale

Flipkart's biggest sale of the year is here and the e-commerce giant will be pitting against Amazon India who is also launching their Great Indian Sale. Flipkart has offers across most product segments ranging from electronics, smartphones to apparel.

However, smartphones have been Flipkart's biggest strength and plays an important role in rising the brand as we know it. Here are the offers from the e-commerce giant that will be going live with the sale at midnight today and continue till September 24. However, most smartphones will go on sale on the second day of the sale. Few offers will be revealed only the sale day.

Here are the most notable offers that have been declared by Flipkart:

Samsung Galaxy S7 at Rs 29,990 down from Rs 46,000 and extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange

Huawei P9 at Rs 14,999 down from Rs 39,999

Lenovo K8 Plus' price has not been revealed but there is an offer for sure. Current price of 3GB variant is Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 for 4GB RAM variant

Lenovo Phab 2 Series at Rs 7,999 down from Rs 10,999

Moto C Plus (16GB variant) at Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 6,999

Panasonic P85 at Rs 4,999 down from Rs 6,499

Honor 6x and Honor 8 Pro available with special deals

Smartron srt.phone at Rs 8,999 down from Rs 13,999

ZTE Blade A2 Plus at Rs 7,999 down from Rs 11,999

Redmi 4A 3GB/32GB available at 00:00hours on 21 Sept

Flipkart will be offering various plans and finance options with most products. However, it's advised that the buyer read the fine-print of all these options. Options range from no-cost EMIs, discounts on specific debit cards, buy now pay later and buy-back guarantee.

To understand these deals read: Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: What's behind lucrative payment options and offers?