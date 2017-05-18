Google I/O 2017: Interesting facts and numbers from the conference

As the Google I/O 2017 kicked off in California today, Google took the stage to announce many new initiatives and expanded its existing services across ecosystems. Amidst all the announcements, Google shared some interesting numbers, indicating the success of its various services. Here a quick glance at these numbers.



Google's seven services including Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail, Search, and Google Play have reached 1 billion users.

Google drive now has 800 million users.

Google photos have crossed the 500 million monthly user mark.

Google Assistant is now available on over 100 million devices and across over 70 different devices.

Google has over 2 billion monthly active Android devices.

Today, Google has announced many new initiatives including Google Assistant for iPhone, Smart Reply for Gmail app, Google Lens, Android Go platform for ultra-entry level Android smartphones and more.