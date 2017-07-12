iPhone 8 delay makes way for an early Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch?

As Apple faces new hurdles with its much-awaited iPhone 8, other players are pulling up their socks to occupy the vacant space in premium smartphone segment. Reports suggest that its competitor, Samsung is likely to launch one of its premium devices before the scheduled date to cash in on the opportunity.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant is planning to release Samsung Galaxy Note 8 sometime between August end and early September, reported The Bell .

Samsung employees have been working overtime since past two weeks to start producing parts of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the report said while quoting industry sources.

"Samsung Electronics employees have been in the head office for about two weeks. The production schedule is tight, but we are forcing to meet the expected release date in early September," the report quoted an unidentified Samsung personnel.

Meanwhile, another report by The Investor claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 on August 23. The phone will be available in the global market within a month from the release. However, Samsung has not officially confirmed these reports yet.

Taking convention into consideration, Samsung usually unveils the latest version of the phablet during the IFA held in Berlin in September. This puts Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on the cards, as Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in April this year.

The probable reasons behind Samsung pushing the release date of its premium phablet have been attributed to two factors - early slowdown in sales of Samsung Galaxy S8 and delays by Apple in releasing its new flagship, the iPhone 8 .

Meant to be the 10th anniversary edition of the premium smartphones by the Cupertino giant, iPhone 8 recently ran into trouble. Expected to be launched in September and available in open markets by November, iPhone 8 is facing several software problems related to key functionalities. Reports suggest that developers are still facing trouble with 3D front sensor and wireless charging on the much-awaited device. Even the employees are believed to be in a 'state of panic'.

Despite the recent price cuts, Apple devices have undergone in India and abroad, iPhone 8 seems to have the undivided attention of company fans. Samsung might be looking to capture the premium smartphone market with Samsung Galxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 and other high-end devices in absence any new device from Apple.

Another reason could be sales of Samsung Galaxy S8 slowing down before its time. According to The Bell report, Samsung sold only 9.8 million units in first two months from its release, 20 per cent less than what its predecessor did in the same period of time. The company seems to be expecting Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to help boost the sales of the flagship device.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has to look after the shortcomings of its predecessor too. The company had to discontinue Samsung Galaxy Note 7 after several units exploded due to a faulty battery. The fiasco greatly eroded company's market reputation.

