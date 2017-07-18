Excited about Jio's Rs 500 4G feature phone? Here's what you can expect from it

Reliance Jio's 4G feature phone is the new buzz in town and if the reports and rumours are to be believed, this product will be a major disruptor in India's telecom sector. The sector is already reeling to cope with the entrance of Reliance Jio and this could be another game changer for the company. What started as a distant, ungrounded rumour has grown up to become a certainty.

The company's AGM event scheduled to happen on July 21 is expected to be the launchpad of the device. "While every AGM has the usual expectations on bonus, expectations this time are high on another large announcement in telecom, especially 4G feature phones," analysts with JPMorgan claimed.

Here's all we know about the device:

Though the device will have the potential of handling 4G network, the phone will be devoid of a touch-screen. A 2.4 inch screen is expected to dawn the front panel.

A report from TechPP shows images of a black feature phone with a 2Megapixel camera module at the back of the device.

The phone looks like an average feature phone but carries Jio's Lyf branding which has been so far, been used for the company's smartphone line-up.

The phone also has an evident button which indicates the presence a torch light on the device.

Though it looks very much like an ordinary feature phone, the Jio Lyf branding in itself means that it will be 4G capable, as the new company doesn't deal with any other spectrum but 4G.

The phone is also expected to run a few of Jio's services like JioTV and JioCinema.

The leak also suggests that the 4G VoLTE phone by Jio will come with 512MB of RAM paired with 4GB of internal storage, which is expected to be expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. Reports even suggest that the handset might come with an unexpected price tag of Rs 500.

