Nokia 3310, Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 to hit Indian markets in June

You can finally own the classic Nokia 3310 among other Nokia models that will make a comeback and be available for purchase in India after months of speculation.

The Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5 along with the Nokia 3310 will be launched in the month of July, confirms India Today Tech.

Nokia's comeback sparked a wave of nostalgia among smartphone users ever since HMD Global announced three new Nokia android smartphones as well as the comeback of the Nokia 3310 back in February.

The four models have been listed on Clove - leading retailer in UK - with June as the release date.

Clove have also started accepting pre-bookings for the phones with price tags as follow:

Nokia 3: 149.99 pounds (roughly Rs 12,400)

Nokia 6: 229.99 pounds (roughly Rs 19,000)

Nokia 5: 189.99 pounds (Roughly Rs 15,700)

Nokia 3310: for 59.99 pounds (roughly Rs 4,900)

A site called OnlyMobiles.com has listed the device at a price of Rs 3,899 and has also given the date May 17 for the launch of the device. There is no confirmation from the parent company HMD Global about the new launch date.

Another website called IpMart.in, which deals with bulk orders has also listed Nokia 3310 at a price of Rs 3,499. Although, they have clearly mentioned that the device has not been launched yet and the price is subject to change.

It is still unclear whether the sale and launch model will be the same in India. The Finnish company made pre-order listings available for the Nokia 3310 in Germany and Austria with the phone hitting stores by April 28.

The original 3310 sold 126 million phones, the 12th best-selling phone model in history. The re-modelled device is slightly different from its original one with a 2.4-inch display - larger than the old model, a 2MP rear camera, microSD card support, 2G connectivity and a 1200MAh battery.

The model, however, does not support Wi-Fi. Though the name and company is the same, the entire brand has been refreshed with its new license owned by HMD Global, which is led by ex-Nokia executives and backed by Chinese electronics giant Foxconn.