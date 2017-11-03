WhatsApp suffering outages; users take to Twitter to complaint

WhatsApp users have been reporting problems with their account in India and few other regions across the globe. The issue started at around 1pm when users posted about the issue on Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsAppDown.

There is no clarity as to what led to the problem. However, WhatsApp users are gradually reassuring that the service is back up. So far, there has been no official confirmation regarding the problem. The website

First we used to check neighborhood from balcony to see if light has gone for everyone else too,Now we check twitter to see if #WhatsAppdown - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 3, 2017

Downdetector.uk shows that the European region has been hit the worse among other countries.

This will be the third big WhatsApp outage this year. Last time we reported that users threatened WhatsApp by claiming to switch to other instant messaging services like Telegram.

#whatsappdown please use telegram - Enrico Scopelliti (@ilrosso211) November 3, 2017

WhatsApp has been updating its application with new features. These new features are only increasing people's reliability on WhatsApp. Recently, the instant messaging platform launched two new features: Live Location and Delete for Everyone.

Live Location lets other WhatsApp users track your location in real time. The access to live-tracking has be granted by the user who shares it.

Delete for Everyone feature will let the user revoke a sent message within a time span of 7 minutes after it has been sent. This feature has been rolling out to all smartphones using WhatsApp.