Deepika Padukone's Padmavati becomes most watched Hindi trailer in 24 hours on YouTube

From Amitabh Bachchan to SS Rajamouli, everyone has been complimenting Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his upcoming movie, Padmavati. Likewise, Twitter has been abuzz with fans showering the trailer with love. So much so, that the stars of the movie, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor tweeted out notes of gratitude to their fans and peers.



The Padmavati trailer has garnered 20 million views, the highest views received by a Hindi trailer in a span of 24 hours. Till the time of publishing this article, the views count stood at 20,734,041. The trailer for the multi-starrer Hollywood superhero movie, Justice League, also dropped roughly the same time, but has managed to gather over 15 million views.



Blockbuster Hollywood horror flick, It, has the fastest views on YouTube for a movie trailer with 197 million views. The official trailer of Baahubalii 2 is the only Indian movie amongst the top 20 to make the fastest views. It had 59.8 million views in a day and went on to make 65 million views in two days.



Even before the Padmavati trailer made this record, the actors, overwhelmed by the reaction took to Twitter to express their gratitude. Ranveer Singh thanked everyone and heaped praises on Bhansali, while Deepika Padukone wondered what she had ever done to receive so much love. Shahid Kapoor said he was humbled and thankful.

(2/2)I sometimes wonder,'what have I done to deserve so much love and appreciation'..and while I seek,all I can say is a big big Thank You! - Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 9, 2017

Overwhelmed by the love pouring in. Humbled and thankful. Love you all #PadmavatiTrailer@FilmPadmavati - Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) October 10, 2017

The movie, a fictional retelling of the siege of Chittor in 1303 is set to release on December 1.