Virat Kohli reaches 15,000 ODI runs, gets there 74 innings faster than Sachin Tendulkar

In Case You Missed It: 'Last World Cup I’m going to play...': Virat Kohli confirms 2027 will be his final ODI World Cup

Kohli reached the mark in his 303rd ODI innings. Tendulkar had completed 15,000 runs in his 377th innings in 2007.

Tendulkar remains the highest run-scorer in ODI history with 18,426 runs. Kohli is now second with 15,000.

Kohli marked the milestone with another major landmark later in the innings.

He struck his record-extending 55th ODI century against the West Indies. Kohli had reached his half-century in 40 balls before completing three figures off his 74th delivery.

He brought up the century with a six over the head of Gudakesh Motie. Kohli hit six sixes and six fours in his century.

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The 55th ODI hundred further extended his record for the most centuries in the format.

Kohli is now second on ODI run-scorers' list

Kohli has been the second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket since he went past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in October 2025.

Sangakkara finished his ODI career with 14,243 runs and remains third on the all-time list.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting is fourth with 13,704 runs in 375 ODIs. Former Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya is fifth with 13,430 runs in 448 matches.

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Kohli is now the only batter apart from Tendulkar to have crossed 15,000 ODI runs.