Boeing detects software glitch in 737 MAX, working on permanent fix: Report

In India, Air India Express and Akasa Air together operate around 96 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Air India Express has around 53 such planes, while Akasa Air operates 43.

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A Boeing spokesperson on Sunday said the company had informed 737 operators about the issue last month and was working on a permanent fix.

"Last month, we informed all 737 operators about a software issue where pilots may experience a reduction in automation during a landing scenario. We shared information with operators that reinforced existing pilot procedures for safely handling such cases," the spokesperson said in a statement.

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What is the software issue?

According to the report, the issue affects certain Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and could cause the automated flight guidance system to disengage after a missed approach if the subsequent approach path differs from the one originally planned.

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Boeing has advised operators to reset the system following a missed approach as a precautionary measure, the sources said.

Akasa Air said it was coordinating with Boeing and that there was no impact on the safety of its operations.

"We are closely coordinating with Boeing and can confirm that there is no impact to the safety of Akasa Air operations. Our aircraft continue to operate safely in accordance with established procedures and applicable regulatory requirements," an airline spokesperson told the news agency.

The airline did not specifically say whether any of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft had been affected by the issue.

Boeing has delivered more than 2,400 737 MAX aircraft to airlines globally.