Are windshield sunshades worth buying in India? Here's what every car owner should know

As India's summer temperatures continue to soar past 40°C in many cities, stepping into a parked car can be an uncomfortable experience. The seats are scorching hot, the steering wheel feels untouchable, and the air conditioner often takes several minutes to cool the cabin. In such conditions, many car owners are turning to a simple accessory, the windshield sunshade.

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A windshield sunshade is designed to block sunlight from entering through the front windshield when a vehicle is parked. Most sunshades use reflective materials that bounce sunlight away, preventing excessive heat from building up inside the cabin. While they may appear to be a basic accessory, their impact can be significant during peak summer months.

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How much difference does it make?

Studies and real-world tests have shown that a quality sunshade can reduce interior temperatures by approximately 8°C to 15°C compared to a vehicle parked without one. In India, where the temperature inside a parked car can easily cross 60°C on a sunny day, this reduction can make a noticeable difference in comfort.

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Protecting car's interior

The biggest benefit is not just a cooler cabin. By limiting heat exposure, sunshades help protect dashboards, infotainment screens, steering wheels and seat covers from long-term damage caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays. Over time, excessive heat can lead to fading, cracking and damage of interior materials, especially in vehicles that are regularly parked outdoors.

Reduced AC Load

For drivers, the immediate advantage is convenience. A cooler cabin means the air conditioner does not have to work as hard when the vehicle is started, allowing the interior to reach a comfortable temperature more quickly. This can also reduce strain on the vehicle's cooling system during extreme weather.

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How much does it cost in India?

Another reason behind the growing popularity of sunshades is their affordability. Basic foldable windshield sunshades are widely available online and in accessory stores for around ₹250 to ₹500. Premium reflective versions typically cost between ₹600 and ₹1,200, while custom-fit options for specific car models can range from ₹1,500 to ₹3,500.

A sunshade will not eliminate heat from a parked vehicle, particularly during long hours under direct sunlight. Instead, it helps reduce heat buildup and slows down the rate at which the cabin temperature rises.