Audi Q8 e-tron: Electric SUV facelift arrives in India to compete with Jaguar I-Pace

The Audi Q8 e-tron has arrived in the Indian market, bringing with it a refreshed version of Audi's first electric SUV, the e-tron. Available in both standard SUV and Sportback coupe SUV variants, the Q8 e-tron showcases an array of updates and improvements.

When it comes to performance, the Q8 e-tron features a dual-motor setup that generates an impressive 408 horsepower. This powertrain provides the vehicle with ample acceleration and a thrilling driving experience. In terms of competition, the Jaguar I-Pace stands as its primary rival in the market.

In terms of design, the Q8 e-tron undergoes notable enhancements as part of its facelift. The vehicle now boasts blacked-out grille surrounds that extend beneath the headlights. At the top, the redesigned grille showcases a new mesh design along with Audi's fresh monochrome logo, complemented by a downward-projecting light bar.

The front bumper has been reprofiled and incorporates larger air intakes on either side. On the sides, both the Q8 e-tron and Q8 e-tron Sportback sport stylish 20-inch alloy wheels. Additionally, the blacked-out B-pillar showcases the 'Audi' and 'Q8 e-tron quattro' lettering. At the rear, one can spot a redesigned bumper and new Q8 badges on the tailgate.

Stepping inside the Q8 e-tron, you'll discover an interior layout similar to its predecessor, the outgoing e-tron. The vehicle offers powered front seats with memory function, complete with heating, ventilation, and massage features. The cabin features two prominent touchscreens on the centre console: a 10.1-inch screen for the infotainment system and an 8.6-inch screen for controlling various vehicle functions, such as the HVAC system. Audi has retained its popular digital instrument cluster, known as Virtual Cockpit Plus, from the previous model.

Notable interior features include a 16-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system, a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera system, four-zone climate control, and a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Under the hood, the Q8 e-tron houses a 114kWh battery pack that offers an impressive range of up to 600 kilometres on the WLTP cycle. This battery powers the two electric motors, delivering a combined output of 408 horsepower and 664Nm of torque. The vehicle boasts impressive acceleration, capable of reaching 0-100 kilometres per hour in just 5.6 seconds (claimed).

Audi equips the Q8 e-tron with a 22kW AC charger, and it also supports up to 170kW DC fast charging. With the AC charger, the Q8 e-tron can be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in approximately six hours. Utilizing the DC fast charger, the vehicle can achieve a charge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 31 minutes. The Q8 e-tron continues to feature charging ports on both sides, maintaining convenience and flexibility.

In terms of competition and launch, the Q8 e-tron's primary rival in the Indian market is the Jaguar I-Pace, with a price range of Rs 1.20 crore to 1.24 crore. With the Mercedes-Benz EQC discontinued, the Q8 e-tron holds a unique position in the electric SUV segment. Audi is expected to launch the Q8 e-tron in the upcoming weeks, providing customers with an exciting and luxurious electric driving experience.

