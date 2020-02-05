Auto Expo 2020: Tata Motors unveils HBX, Sierra Concept

Homegrown automaker Tata Motors has unveiled two new concept vehicles Sierra and HBX at the Auto Expo 2020. Tata Motors also showcased SUV Safari's successor Gravitas, Nexon EV, Harrier and HBX, which is based on the company's new ALFA architecture.

The company also unveiled BS-6 compliant passenger vehicle range -- Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon, and two new commercial vehicles -- Tata Prima truck and BS-6 compliant Tata Winger.

Tata Motor's new BS-6 compliant SUV Harrier now comes with an upgraded automatic transmission. However, there is no petrol model to offer. The SUV Harrier gets its power through a 2.0-litre turbo engine which generates 170hp of power and 350Nm of torque.

The new 2020 Harrier has features like auto-dimming IRVM, panoramic sunroof and power-adjusted driver seat in the top variant of the Harrier (XZ+).

The new HBX is the company's second model under the brand's new ALFA design platform, following Altroz.

Tata has also unveiled a Safari edition of Hexa, which comes with a matte army green paint with more rugged styling features.

Also read: Auto Expo 2020 Live Updates: Maruti unveils concept Futuro-e, watch out for Renault Triber AMT, Tata Motors

Also read: Auto Expo 2020: Renault launches TRIBER EASY-R-AMT