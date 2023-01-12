Auto Expo 2023: Kia Carnival's electric rival MG Euniq 7 is here. Will fuel-cell EVs be next big bet of carmakers?

At the Auto Expo 2023, the Chinese SAIC-motor owned MG Motor India has unveiled a new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), called the Euniq 7, at the Auto Expo 2023. The FCEV has a 6.4kg hydrogen tank, offering a range of up to 605km. Industry experts say it is all set to compete with the Kia Carnival priced at Rs 30.99 lakh and sold 62,756 units in 2022.

A fuel cell vehicle is an electric vehicle that uses a fuel cell--sometimes in combination with a small battery or supercapacitor--to power its onboard electric motor. Fuel cells in vehicles generate electricity using oxygen from the air and compressed hydrogen.

When it comes to the built, Euniq 7, like most premium MPVs, has the front profile dominated by a large grille and stretched LED headlights while the rear end styling is simpler. The company showcased the Euniq 7 for the first time in India after the hydrogen-powered MPV's global debut earlier in 2020. It is already on sale in some hydrogen fuel compatible markets like China. "MG Motor has been a constant synonym for innovation over the years. We arrived in India with a vision of offering disruptive mobility solutions, in terms of both human-centric technology and sustainability, " Rajeev Chaba, president and MD, MG Motor India said.

The Euniq 7 uses third-generation fuel cell technology called ‘PROME P390’ with a peak power output of 125PS. Like all hydrogen-powered EVs, the only emission of the Euniq 7 is water. "As the industry continues exploring alternate fuel technologies, we are delighted to showcase the world's leading hydrogen fuel-cell technology," he adds.

India is seeing increasing traction in FCEVs with mass-market players like Hyundai getting into the segment with products like the Nexo. The newly-launched Blue variant of the Hyundai Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle has a driving range of up to 612 km. The vehicle made its global debut at the Consumer Electronic Show in 2018 in Los Angeles and it was previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. It is the first Hyundai FCEV built on a dedicated architecture with benefits including improved power-to-weight ratio, maximised interior space, relocation of the battery to the boot, improved fuel cell system layout, faster acceleration time and overall lighter kerb weight among other things.

Automakers say that FCEVs will be one of the technology solutions for the Indian automotive industry's clean energy future.



Also read: Auto Expo 2023: Maruti's market share suffered because of delay in launching SUVs at our end, reveals Suzuki Motor Corp prez

Also read: Auto Expo 2023 Day 1: Big announcements in the EV segment; here's the list

Also see: Auto Expo 2023 Day 1 Highlights: From exciting EV's to SRK's signature pose