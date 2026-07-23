Pay10 launches in Bahrain, expands digital payments business with consumer, merchant apps

Alternative payments provider Pay10 has formally announced the expansion of its operations in Bahrain, marking its entry into one of the Gulf region's fast-growing digital payments markets. The company said it aims to strengthen the Kingdom's digital payments ecosystem through consumer- and merchant-focused applications designed to simplify everyday transactions.

Advertisement

The announcement builds on the launch of the Pay10 Bahrain App for consumers and the Pay10 Biz Bahrain App for merchants in April this year. Since entering the market, the company said it has focused on expanding its consumer and merchant ecosystem by offering secure, interoperable and customer-centric payment solutions.

Licensed by Bahrain's central bank

Pay10 is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as an Ancillary Service Provider - Payment Service Provider, providing it with a regulated framework to offer digital payment services in the country. The company said its payment infrastructure is designed to deliver secure, reliable and seamless payment experiences while supporting Bahrain's vision of a digitally enabled economy.

Merchant app targets SMEs

A key part of the company's expansion strategy is the Pay10 Biz Bahrain App, which targets small and medium enterprises (SMEs) looking for an alternative to traditional payment systems. Available on both Android and iOS, the application enables merchants to securely accept digital payments, monitor transactions in real time, access funds seamlessly and benefit from faster settlement cycles through a competitive pricing model.

Advertisement

MUST READ: 89% of UPI users consider rewards before choosing a payment app; Amazon Pay tops rewards satisfaction: Survey

According to the company, the platform also addresses longstanding challenges such as high transaction costs and delayed settlements, helping businesses improve cash flow, lower operating expenses and accelerate growth.

QR payments and transfers

For consumers, the Pay10 Bahrain App offers a range of digital payment services, including instant money transfers, local bank transfers, QR code-based merchant payments and day-to-day payment management through a single platform. The company said the app has been designed to deliver a secure, seamless and intuitive payment experience while supporting the growing adoption of cashless payments across Bahrain.

One of the distinguishing features of the platform is its interoperability with BenefitPay, Bahrain's widely used payment application. Consumers can use either the Pay10 or BenefitPay app to scan dynamic QR codes and make instant payments, while merchants can continue using their existing infrastructure without making changes. Pay10 said this compatibility is intended to reduce switching barriers and encourage wider adoption of digital payments.

Advertisement

Digital economy

Commenting on the expansion, Harry Gill, Founder and Chairman of Pay10, said Bahrain has developed a strong fintech ecosystem supported by a robust regulatory framework and a commitment to digital innovation.

"The launch of Pay10 in Bahrain represents another important milestone in our vision of building a truly interconnected payments ecosystem across the region," Gill said. He added that the company aims to deliver secure, interoperable and customer- and merchant-centric payment solutions that simplify commerce while supporting Bahrain's transition towards a cashless economy.

DID YOU KNOW: No internet? No problem: Here's how offline tap-and-pay UPI could soon work at PoS terminals

Gill said Pay10's ambition extends beyond enabling payments to building a trusted financial infrastructure that accelerates digital commerce, promotes financial inclusion and helps businesses thrive in an increasingly connected economy.

Pay10 said it currently operates regulated entities in India, the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Hungary, with each entity functioning independently under the oversight of its respective regulator. The company said its compliance-first infrastructure is designed to enable secure, scalable and interoperable payment solutions while supporting cross-border connectivity across regulated markets.

MUST READ: UPI goes global! Indians can now pay seamlessly in 9 countries; see the full list here