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NEET protest: Connaught Place forced to shut by evening, internet snapped at Jantar Mantar

NEET protest: Connaught Place forced to shut by evening, internet snapped at Jantar Mantar

While opposition MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance gathered at Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg today to show solidarity with the protesters and condemn the ongoing "crackdown," talks between the CJP and the Centre remain completely deadlocked.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026 8:50 PM IST
NEET protest: Connaught Place forced to shut by evening, internet snapped at Jantar MantarThe unexpected shutdown comes amid a escalating crisis centered around Jantar Mantar, the CJP's protest site, located a short distance away.

Establishments in New Delhi’s iconic commercial hub, Connaught Place (CP), has been asked to down shutters completely by 6:30 pm on July 23. The urgent directive came via an "Most Important/Urgent" advisory circular issued this afternoon by the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

The circular strictly advises that "all shops and establishments, including offices and restaurants, in Connaught Place, New Delhi, shall close for the day by 6:30 pm, today, that is, 23.07.2026." In a bid to secure cooperation and "save yourself from any loss of property and injury," the NDTA urged compliance to "avoid any unpleasant situation." 

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The unexpected shutdown comes amid a escalating crisis centered around Jantar Mantar, the CJP's protest site, located a short distance away.

As student protests over the NEET paper leak for 34 days show no signs of abating, the government on July 23 implemented restriction of all mobile internet services within a 1.5-km radius of Jantar Mantar until midnight. 

In a parallel security measure, Section 163 (restricting public assembly) has been imposed outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with police issuing warnings to potential gatherers. 

While opposition MPs and leaders of the INDIA alliance gathered at Gandhi Smriti on Tees January Marg today to show solidarity with the protesters and condemn the ongoing "crackdown," talks between the CJP and the Centre remain completely deadlocked. This deadlock persists despite revelations that the Centre had reached out four times without receiving a response. 

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The offer for talks was initiated just days after tensions boiled over when tens of thousands of student protesters, led by the CJP, launched a daring march toward Parliament, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

That mobilisation, coinciding with the opening day of the Monsoon Session, resulted in violent clashes as Delhi Police unleashed tear gas and baton-charges against the young demonstrators. Scores of protesters and officers were injured, and footage of officers using force ignited public outrage. 

CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka met Union Minister JP Nadda on July 21, submitting a letter detailing their demands. Nadda described the meeting as "cordial," confirming the atmosphere was different than on the streets, but disputed who initiated the dialogue, claiming the proposal for talks had come from the protesters. 

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The momentum behind the CJP-led movement was significantly galvanised over the weekend following the widely condemned incident where activist Sonam Wangchuk was forcibly removed and taken to a hospital by police, further fueling anger against the administration's tactics.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Jul 23, 2026 8:50 PM IST
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