Can Royal Enfield's most powerful bikes Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 beat Harley's Street 750?

If there's anything bike enthusiasts in India are desperately waiting for this year, it is the launch of Royal Enfield's most powerful motorcycles by far -- Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. A major reason behind this is their direct comparison with Harley-Davidson Street 750. Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are equipped with all the features of high-end bikes. A relatively low price coupled with attractive features and Royal Enfield's popularity in the domestic market put them in the favourite category. The 650 Twin, according to the company, is the rebirth of Royal Enfield's legendary parallel twin cylinder engines.



Specifications in 650 Twins



The Interceptor 650 marks the return of one of Royal Enfield's most loved classic motorcycles. "The new Interceptor retains every bit of charm that made it a legend," says the company. The Continental GT 650 Twin is an evolution of the Continental GT 535, which in turn, was an evolution of the Continental GT 250 - the original Royal Enfield British cafe racer. The Interceptor 650 comes with 7 inch headlight, twin clock front, and quilted twin seats. The motorcycle has a 4 stroke 648 CC parallel twin engine. It can produce 47 PHP of power at 7,100 RPM and torque up to 52 NM. The bike comes with fuel tank capacity of 13.7 litres and weighs 203kg (without fuel). Continental GT 650 also has the same engine, power, and torque. With total weight (without fuel) of 199kg, the bike has fuel tank that can store up to 12.5 litre fuel.



India launch soon



Though no official date has been announced for the launch of Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, reports suggest the twin models could be launched in July, while bookings may start next month. Company President Rudratej Singh aka Rudy had recently confirmed that India will be the first market to get the twins.



Can Twins trump Harley Street 750?



The Twins may not have features as powerful as Harley 750 but several factors, including low price, favourable home market, better service delivery, and low repairing cost, will definitely work in their favour. Reports suggest the twins could be priced between Rs 2.5 lakh-Rs 3 lakh in India. Almost 98 per cent of Royal Enfield's sales come from India, and the launch of two most powerful bikes will surely give it a big boost in terms of revenue.



Royal Enfield's global dream

With a production expected to be in excess of 800,000 units in FY 2018, Enfield is by far the largest motorcycle manufacturer in the world in the 250-750cc engine category. The company has announced big plans for the expansion in Latin America and Europe and Australia. On March 13, the company announced its entry in Argentina with a line up of four of its models -- the Bullet (500cc), the Classic (500cc), the Continental GT (535cc) cafe racer and the Himalayan (410cc). The 650 twins have already been unveiled the twins in Milan as well as Australia. In Austrlia, the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are priced at AUD 10,000 and AUD 10,400, respectively. Besides, the Chennai-based cruiser and classic bike company had also launched Thunderbird 350X and Thunderbird 500X in February.