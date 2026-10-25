Diwali homebuying: Should you buy a home this festive season or wait? Check before you decide

“For many, the search for a home began months ago. There have been site visits, budget discussions and decisions put on hold. The festive season rarely creates this demand overnight. Instead, the optimism surrounding auspicious dates and family togetherness can give an undecided purchase the final push it needs,” Bose said.

However, homebuyers need to distinguish between the emotional appeal of buying during the festive season and their actual financial readiness. Discounts, limited-period offers and flexible payment plans may make a purchase appear more attractive, but they should not replace a careful assessment of affordability and long-term requirements.

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Check affordability before committing

The first step is to assess whether the home fits comfortably within the household budget. Buyers should calculate the proposed equated monthly instalment (EMI), taking into account the loan amount, interest rate and tenure, alongside existing financial commitments.

The purchase should also leave enough room for regular household expenses, insurance, education costs and other financial goals. Buyers who stretch their budgets to secure a property may find themselves with limited flexibility if interest rates rise, income falls or unexpected expenses emerge.

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Maintaining an emergency fund is equally important. A home purchase involves more than the down payment and loan instalments; registration charges, taxes, interiors, maintenance and moving expenses can add to the initial outlay.

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Look beyond festive discounts

Developers often use the festive period to attract buyers through price concessions, special offers and flexible payment plans. These incentives can help buyers negotiate, while also allowing developers to move unsold inventory and improve cash flow.

But a promotional offer does not automatically make a property good value. Buyers should compare the final payable price with similar properties in the locality, examine the payment schedule and check whether the advertised benefit comes with conditions.

As Bose noted, festive optimism may encourage buyers to act, but affordability, location and long-term needs remain central to the decision.

Assess the property and the holding period

Location, connectivity, access to essential services and the suitability of the home for the family's future needs should carry more weight than the timing of the purchase. Buyers should also verify the project's regulatory approvals, applicable RERA registration, construction progress, possession timeline and the developer's track record.

The expected holding period matters, too. A home bought for self-occupation may be evaluated differently from one purchased primarily for investment. Buyers should consider how long they intend to hold the property and whether its costs and potential benefits fit that objective.

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When should you wait?

Waiting may be sensible if the down payment would exhaust savings, EMIs would strain monthly finances, employment or income is uncertain, or the property requires compromises on essential needs. Buyers should not feel compelled to book a home simply because a developer's offer is time-bound or family members favour an auspicious date.

The festive season can create a favourable environment for negotiations and help undecided buyers move forward. But the right time to buy is ultimately when the property, price and financing align with the household's financial position and long-term plans.

A festive offer may provide an opportunity; financial preparedness determines whether it is worth taking.

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