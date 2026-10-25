Delhi workers spend nearly 3 times more than Bihar workers on commuting: Survey

Delhi tops commuting expenditure

Delhi recorded the highest average monthly expenditure on commuting among the states and regions listed in the survey, at ₹2,081. Haryana followed at ₹1,344, while Kerala reported an average of ₹1,327. Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir recorded monthly commuting expenses of ₹1,256 and ₹1,255, respectively.

At the lower end, Bihar had the lowest reported expenditure at ₹702 a month. Himachal Pradesh followed at ₹754, while Madhya Pradesh recorded ₹773.

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The gap between Delhi and Bihar amounts to ₹1,379 a month. Over a year, this translates into a difference of ₹16,548, assuming the monthly expenditure remains unchanged.

Why does commuting cost more in some regions?

Differences in commuting expenditure can reflect several factors, including the distance between residential areas and employment centres, transport availability, fares and the modes people use to travel.

Workers who live farther from their workplaces may need to spend more on fuel or public transport. In cities where affordable housing is difficult to find near major employment hubs, people may live on the outskirts and travel longer distances to reach work.

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Transport choices also influence household expenditure. The survey data shows that two-wheelers account for 52.3% of urban work trips nationally. Buses account for 9.2%, autos for 8.6%, cars for 5.7%, and rail-based transport, including metro services, for 5.3%.

These figures suggest that private two-wheelers play a significant role in daily mobility. However, the financial implications differ depending on fuel prices, vehicle ownership costs, maintenance expenses and the availability of alternatives.

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Longer commutes add to the burden

The survey also indicates that nearly two in three urban workers, or 64.1%, travel more than 1 km to reach work. The share is higher in Jammu and Kashmir, at 74.8%, and Haryana, at 71%. Himachal Pradesh reported the lowest share among the states cited, at 51.4%.

Longer journeys can increase both travel expenditure and the time workers spend commuting. This can affect household budgets as well as the time available for family responsibilities and other activities.

What does this mean for household budgets?

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Commuting is a recurring expense that workers must account for alongside rent, food, utilities and savings. A higher travel bill can reduce the amount available for discretionary spending or financial goals, although the overall impact depends on household income and other expenses.

The state-wise figures also underline the importance of affordable public transport and better connectivity between residential neighbourhoods and employment centres. More accessible transport options could help reduce the financial and time costs associated with daily travel.

However, the expenditure figures alone do not establish whether workers in higher-cost regions face a greater burden relative to their incomes. That assessment would require comparable data on wages, household income, commuting distance and transport modes.

The survey nevertheless highlights a clear difference in the amount workers spend to reach their jobs, with Delhi's reported monthly commuting expenditure substantially higher than Bihar's.

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