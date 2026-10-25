Quote of the Day by Nikhil Kamath: 'Innovation often means breaking the norm and embracing the unknown'

Who is Nikhil Kamath?

Nikhil Kamath (born September 5, 1986) is an Indian entrepreneur, investor and the co-founder of Zerodha, one of India’s leading stockbroking platforms. He co-founded Zerodha with his brother, Nithin Kamath, in 2010.

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Kamath followed an unconventional path to entrepreneurship. He left formal education after Class 10 and began working at a call centre while teaching himself about stock markets. His early experiences eventually led him into trading and, later, to building Zerodha with his brother.

His journey has made him a prominent voice on entrepreneurship, investing, self-education and the importance of questioning conventional ideas.

When did Nikhil Kamath say this?

Nikhil Kamath originally shared this perspective on social media, where he spoke about why strict roadmaps don't work, why "extreme certainty is a problem," and why true success belongs to those who are adaptable enough to embrace the unknown.

What does this quote mean?

True innovation requires the courage to reject comfortable habits, challenge traditional rules, and move forward even when the outcome is completely unpredictable.

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Nikhil Kamath is highlighting that real progress never comes from following a pre-planned, safe roadmap or copying what everyone else is doing. Instead, breakthrough success belongs to those who can tolerate the psychological discomfort of uncertainty, treat failure as a necessary data point, and pivot quickly when things do not go as planned.