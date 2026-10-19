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Festive season upgrade: MINI Cooper Oxford Edition brings British styling to India at ₹55.5 lakh

Festive season upgrade: MINI Cooper Oxford Edition brings British styling to India at ₹55.5 lakh

With its limited-edition styling, premium cabin and performance-focused mechanicals, the Cooper Oxford Edition adds another high-end option to MINI’s India portfolio.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Festive season upgrade: MINI Cooper Oxford Edition brings British styling to India at ₹55.5 lakhThe Oxford Edition will be available from October 2026, according to MINI India’s official website.

MINI India has launched the Cooper Oxford Edition in India at ₹55.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The special-edition three-door hatchback celebrates 25 years of modern MINI production at the company’s Plant Oxford in the UK.

The model was unveiled at the newly opened MINI Speed Motorwagen dealership in Lucknow. It is being sold as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with bookings open at authorised MINI dealerships and deliveries starting immediately.

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Based on the Cooper Favoured Pack, the Oxford Edition gets exclusive exterior detailing inspired by the brand’s British roots. Buyers can choose between Indigo Sunset Blue and Chilli Red paint options.

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The car features a white contrast roof with Union Jack graphics, white mirror caps, an exclusive crossed-flags boot sticker and 18-inch two-tone Slide Spoke alloy wheels.

Cabin and features

Inside, the Oxford Edition carries a 240 mm circular OLED touchscreen running the MINI Operating System 9. It also gets the voice-controlled MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant, activated with “Hey MINI.”

Other equipment includes a head-up display, Harman Kardon sound system, wireless charging, Digital Key Plus, Comfort Access, an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and MINI Experience Modes such as Go-Kart, Green and Vivid.

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Engine and performance

Powering the Cooper Oxford Edition is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with MINI TwinPower Turbo technology. It produces 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, sent to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch Steptronic Sport automatic transmission.

MINI claims a 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds and a top speed of 242 kmph. The claimed fuel efficiency stands at 16.82 kmpl.

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When will it be available?

The Oxford Edition will be available from October 2026, according to MINI India’s official website, though the company announced the launch and immediate deliveries on October 16.

With its limited-edition styling, premium cabin and performance-focused mechanicals, the Cooper Oxford Edition adds another high-end option to MINI’s India portfolio.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 12:06 PM IST
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