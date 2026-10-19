'Came for a vacation but accidentally...': Indian tourist’s Paris holiday takes an unexpected turn as protest turns violent, watch video here

The caption adds, “As a tourist, it was scary to see the way it escalated right in front of our eyes.”

The scenes came as France witnessed one of its most serious outbreaks of unrest in years, with protests spreading across several cities over rising living costs and concerns about declining public services.

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Why are people protesting in France

The protests began with students raising concerns about conditions in schools, but the movement has since widened. Trade unions, public-sector workers and other groups have joined demonstrations over the rising cost of living, pressure on public services and broader dissatisfaction with government policies.

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More than half a million people took part in demonstrations across France on October 17, according to French authorities. The CGT union put the figure higher, at around 800,000. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but violence broke out in several cities as masked groups clashed with police and targeted businesses and public buildings.

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Luxury stores targeted as protests turn violent

The unrest also spilled into some of France’s most recognisable shopping districts.

Luxury boutiques and other businesses were looted or damaged, with stores belonging to brands including Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Dior among those targeted. Apple stores and supermarkets were also affected in different cities. In Paris, dozens of shops were damaged as groups broke into businesses and stole goods.

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The destruction has raised concerns not just about the immediate financial losses for businesses, but also about public safety in areas that are normally packed with tourists and shoppers.

Historic Limoges town hall destroyed in fire

One of the most striking incidents happened away from Paris, in the city of Limoges.

A masked mob set fire to the city's historic town hall, an ornate 19th-century neo-Renaissance building that opened in 1883. The building had survived two world wars, but the fire caused extensive damage. Its roof collapsed and the clock tower fell during the blaze.

The destruction brought back memories of the 2019 fire at Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral because of the dramatic collapse of the building's tower. Local officials described the damage to the town hall as a catastrophe for the city's heritage.Concerns grow for tourists and businesses

The unrest has left several French cities dealing with damaged shops, public buildings and disrupted streets. In Paris, police used tear gas as clashes continued, while some visitors were forced to leave hotels in areas affected by the violence.

Must Read: Over 1,200 arrested: Historic 143-year-old town hall in Limoges burnt down amid widespread French riots

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the violence while saying that people protesting peacefully over genuine concerns should not be confused with those involved in looting and destruction. Authorities have made thousands of arrests and hundreds of police officers have been injured during the unrest.

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For tourists, however, the images from Paris offer a very different picture of the city from the usual holiday postcard. What began as a family trip to explore one of the world's most visited cities suddenly meant watching a protest unfold from close range.