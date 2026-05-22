Honda City 2026, ZR-V e:HEV launched in India: Prices, features, mileage — all you need to know

Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in India with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while also debuting the all-new ZR-V e:HEV premium hybrid SUV for the Indian market.

The launches mark Honda’s biggest product push in recent years as the company sharpens its focus on hybrids, premium features and technology-led offerings.

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Here’s everything you need to know about the new Honda City and the ZR-V hybrid SUV.

2026 Honda City: Price & variants

The updated Honda City is available in petrol and strong-hybrid e:HEV options.

Honda City Petrol Prices (Ex-showroom)

SV MT – ₹11.99 lakh

V MT – ₹13.29 lakh

ZX MT – ₹15.25 lakh

ZX+ MT – ₹16.14 lakh

V CVT – ₹14.29 lakh

ZX CVT – ₹16.25 lakh

ZX+ CVT – ₹17.14 lakh

Honda City e:HEV Price

ZX+ e:HEV – ₹20.99 lakh

What’s New in the 2026 Honda City?

Honda has given the City a sharper and sportier design update with a revised front fascia, new LED lighting signature, redesigned bumpers and fresh alloy wheels.

Key highlights include:

New Blade Eye LED headlamps

Connected front light bar

New Z-edge LED tail lamps

16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Crystal Black Pearl exterior colour option

Larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Ventilated front seats

360-degree camera

USB-C charging ports

The sedan also gets Honda SENSING ADAS features including:

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Collision Mitigation Braking System

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Road Departure Mitigation

Auto High Beam

Engine, power and mileage

The Honda City continues with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm torque. It is offered with both 6-speed manual and 7-step CVT gearbox options.

Claimed mileage:

MT – 17.77 km/l CVT – 17.97 km/l

The strong-hybrid e:HEV version uses Honda’s dual-motor setup producing 126 PS and 253 Nm torque, with claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 km/l.

Honda ZR-V e:HEV: India debut

Honda also used the occasion to unveil the ZR-V e:HEV SUV in India. Positioned as Honda’s flagship SUV, the ZR-V will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with deliveries starting from July 2026.

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Globally, the SUV has already sold over 8 lakh units since 2022.

Honda ZR-V: Engine and Mileage

The ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with Honda’s dual-motor e:HEV hybrid system.

Performance figures:

Power – 184 PS

Torque – 315 Nm

Mileage – 22.79 km/l

The SUV offers EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes and comes with Normal, Eco and Sport drive settings.

Honda ZR-V Features

The premium SUV gets:

12-speaker Bose sound system

10.2-inch digital driver display

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Powered front seats

Ambient lighting

Hands-free powered tailgate

Dual-zone climate control

Panoramic ADAS safety suite

Safety features include:

8 airbags

360-degree camera

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Hill Descent Control

Driver Attention Monitor

Honda’s big India bet

Honda said India is now among its top three global focus markets and confirmed six strategic launches this year as part of its growth strategy.