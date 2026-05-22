Honda City 2026, ZR-V e:HEV launched in India: Prices, features, mileage — all you need to know

Honda Cars India has launched the 2026 Honda City facelift in India with prices starting at ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while also debuting the all-new ZR-V e:HEV premium hybrid SUV for the Indian market.
The launches mark Honda’s biggest product push in recent years as the company sharpens its focus on hybrids, premium features and technology-led offerings.
Here’s everything you need to know about the new Honda City and the ZR-V hybrid SUV.
2026 Honda City: Price & variants
The updated Honda City is available in petrol and strong-hybrid e:HEV options.
Honda City Petrol Prices (Ex-showroom)
Honda City e:HEV Price
What’s New in the 2026 Honda City?
Honda has given the City a sharper and sportier design update with a revised front fascia, new LED lighting signature, redesigned bumpers and fresh alloy wheels.
Key highlights include:
The sedan also gets Honda SENSING ADAS features including:
Engine, power and mileage
The Honda City continues with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm torque. It is offered with both 6-speed manual and 7-step CVT gearbox options.
Claimed mileage:
The strong-hybrid e:HEV version uses Honda’s dual-motor setup producing 126 PS and 253 Nm torque, with claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26 km/l.
Honda ZR-V e:HEV: India debut
Honda also used the occasion to unveil the ZR-V e:HEV SUV in India. Positioned as Honda’s flagship SUV, the ZR-V will be imported as a Completely Built Unit (CBU), with deliveries starting from July 2026.
Globally, the SUV has already sold over 8 lakh units since 2022.
Honda ZR-V: Engine and Mileage
The ZR-V is powered by a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with Honda’s dual-motor e:HEV hybrid system.
Performance figures:
The SUV offers EV, Hybrid and Engine drive modes and comes with Normal, Eco and Sport drive settings.
Honda ZR-V Features
The premium SUV gets:
Safety features include:
Honda’s big India bet
Honda said India is now among its top three global focus markets and confirmed six strategic launches this year as part of its growth strategy.