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Honda Elevate facelift launched at ₹11.80 lakh; check new features

Honda Elevate facelift launched at ₹11.80 lakh; check new features

Updated Honda Elevate gets a redesigned exterior, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera. Prices go up to ₹18.40 lakh

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BT Bureau
  • Updated Oct 6, 2026 9:17 PM IST
Honda Elevate facelift launched at ₹11.80 lakh; check new featuresThe new Elevate features a redesigned front fascia with a Bold Mesh Grille, tri-bar LED position lights, gloss-black styling elements and new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Honda Cars India has unveiled the updated Elevate at prices starting at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and going up to ₹18.40 lakh for the top-spec ZX+ Black CVT. The mid-size SUV gets refreshed styling, a more premium cabin, additional convenience features and an expanded ADAS package.

The new Elevate features a redesigned front fascia with a Bold Mesh Grille, tri-bar LED position lights, gloss-black styling elements and new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A full-width connected LED tail lamp adds to the updated look. A new Nordic Forest Pearl exterior colour is also available, taking the total colour choices to seven.

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Inside, Honda has introduced an Ivory-Black dual-tone cabin with soft-touch finishes, piano-black elements and wrap-around orange ambient lighting. The SUV now gets front and rear ventilated seats, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.

Feature additions include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, USB-C charging ports, PM2.5 air-quality display and an eight-speaker audio system.

The Elevate continues to use Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 121PS and 145Nm. It is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with seven-speed paddle shifts. Claimed fuel efficiency is 15.31km/l for the manual and 16.61km/l for the CVT.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Honda SENSING ADAS. The CVT variants now gain Low-Speed Follow, adding assistance in slow-moving traffic.

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The updated Elevate is offered in five manual grades—SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+—and four CVT grades—V, VX, ZX and ZX+.

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Published on: Oct 6, 2026 9:17 PM IST
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