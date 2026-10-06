Honda Elevate facelift launched at ₹11.80 lakh; check new features

Inside, Honda has introduced an Ivory-Black dual-tone cabin with soft-touch finishes, piano-black elements and wrap-around orange ambient lighting. The SUV now gets front and rear ventilated seats, leather upholstery, an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat and a four-way power-adjustable front passenger seat.

Feature additions include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree surround-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, USB-C charging ports, PM2.5 air-quality display and an eight-speaker audio system.

The Elevate continues to use Honda’s 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine, producing 121PS and 145Nm. It is offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with seven-speed paddle shifts. Claimed fuel efficiency is 15.31km/l for the manual and 16.61km/l for the CVT.

Safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Assist, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Honda SENSING ADAS. The CVT variants now gain Low-Speed Follow, adding assistance in slow-moving traffic.

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The updated Elevate is offered in five manual grades—SV, V, VX, ZX and ZX+—and four CVT grades—V, VX, ZX and ZX+.