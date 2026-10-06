Honda Elevate facelift launched at ₹11.80 lakh; check new features

Honda Cars India has unveiled the updated Elevate at prices starting at ₹11.80 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and going up to ₹18.40 lakh for the top-spec ZX+ Black CVT. The mid-size SUV gets refreshed styling, a more premium cabin, additional convenience features and an expanded ADAS package.
The new Elevate features a redesigned front fascia with a Bold Mesh Grille, tri-bar LED position lights, gloss-black styling elements and new 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A full-width connected LED tail lamp adds to the updated look. A new Nordic Forest Pearl exterior colour is also available, taking the total colour choices to seven.