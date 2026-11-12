ReNew announces ₹80,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, including ₹67,000 crore green data centre

The proposed investments will expand ReNew's presence across renewable energy, digital infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and technical skill development.

₹67,000 crore green hyperscale data centre

The largest component of the investment package is a proposed 1 gigawatt (GW) green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli, involving an investment of ₹67,000 crore.

The facility will be powered by renewable energy and is expected to support growing demand for large-scale computing infrastructure as India's digital economy expands.

The project could also strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as an emerging destination for hyperscale data centres, which require substantial electricity supplies and supporting infrastructure.

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₹11,000 crore for solar manufacturing

ReNew will invest another ₹11,000 crore in polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore.

These facilities are intended to strengthen India's domestic solar manufacturing supply chain by expanding production of materials used in photovoltaic equipment.

The proposed projects will complement ReNew's existing solar manufacturing investments in Andhra Pradesh, including its 6.5 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli.

The ingot and wafer facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2028, adding manufacturing capacity to the company's clean energy portfolio.

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Permanent magnet manufacturing facility

The company also announced plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in a permanent magnet manufacturing facility at Rambilli.

The project, expected to be commissioned by March 2029, will expand ReNew's manufacturing footprint into another segment of the advanced materials industry.

Permanent magnets are important components in several industrial applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies associated with the energy transition.

Technical excellence centre in Visakhapatnam

Alongside its industrial investments, ReNew will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish the ReNew Centre for Technical Excellence (R-CTE) in Visakhapatnam.

Under the Prime Minister's Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU) Scheme, the company will develop the Gajuwaka cluster of five Industrial Training Institutes.

The initiative will focus on improving employability and providing industry-relevant training in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and allied sectors.

Under the PM SETU framework, a typical hub-and-spoke ITI cluster has an indicative investment provision of up to ₹241 crore over five years.

Together, the projects underline Andhra Pradesh's push to attract large-scale investments in digital infrastructure, clean energy manufacturing and workforce development.

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