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ReNew announces ₹80,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, including ₹67,000 crore green data centre

ReNew announces ₹80,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, including ₹67,000 crore green data centre

The largest component of the investment package is a proposed 1 gigawatt (GW) green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli, involving an investment of ₹67,000 crore.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 7:02 PM IST
ReNew announces ₹80,000 crore investment in Andhra Pradesh, including ₹67,000 crore green data centreThe investments were announced at the CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, attended by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh.

Renewable energy major ReNew Energy Global Plc on Thursday (November 12) announced fresh investments of approximately ₹80,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh, spanning green data centres, solar manufacturing and advanced industrial infrastructure. The investment package includes a ₹67,000 crore green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli, aimed at strengthening the state's position as a digital infrastructure and clean energy hub.

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The announcements were made at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam, attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and IT, Electronics and Communications and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh.

The proposed investments will expand ReNew's presence across renewable energy, digital infrastructure, domestic manufacturing and technical skill development.

₹67,000 crore green hyperscale data centre

The largest component of the investment package is a proposed 1 gigawatt (GW) green hyperscale data centre in Anakapalli, involving an investment of ₹67,000 crore.

The facility will be powered by renewable energy and is expected to support growing demand for large-scale computing infrastructure as India's digital economy expands.

The project could also strengthen Andhra Pradesh's position as an emerging destination for hyperscale data centres, which require substantial electricity supplies and supporting infrastructure.

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MUST READ: Reliance to invest ₹43,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh for coal-to-gas plant

₹11,000 crore for solar manufacturing

ReNew will invest another ₹11,000 crore in polysilicon and metallurgical silicon manufacturing facilities in Anakapalli and Nellore.

These facilities are intended to strengthen India's domestic solar manufacturing supply chain by expanding production of materials used in photovoltaic equipment.

The proposed projects will complement ReNew's existing solar manufacturing investments in Andhra Pradesh, including its 6.5 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Anakapalli.

The ingot and wafer facility is expected to be commissioned by March 2028, adding manufacturing capacity to the company's clean energy portfolio.

ALSO READ: Tata Power’s next big bet: Batteries, solar manufacturing and a 10 GW Odisha plant 

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Permanent magnet manufacturing facility

The company also announced plans to invest ₹1,500 crore in a permanent magnet manufacturing facility at Rambilli.

The project, expected to be commissioned by March 2029, will expand ReNew's manufacturing footprint into another segment of the advanced materials industry.

Permanent magnets are important components in several industrial applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines and other technologies associated with the energy transition.

Technical excellence centre in Visakhapatnam

Alongside its industrial investments, ReNew will collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish the ReNew Centre for Technical Excellence (R-CTE) in Visakhapatnam.

Under the Prime Minister's Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM SETU) Scheme, the company will develop the Gajuwaka cluster of five Industrial Training Institutes.

The initiative will focus on improving employability and providing industry-relevant training in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing and allied sectors.

Under the PM SETU framework, a typical hub-and-spoke ITI cluster has an indicative investment provision of up to ₹241 crore over five years.

Together, the projects underline Andhra Pradesh's push to attract large-scale investments in digital infrastructure, clean energy manufacturing and workforce development.

DO READ: Odisha targets 74% non-fossil energy mix by 2047, bets on floating solar and storage expansion

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 7:02 PM IST
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