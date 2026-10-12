Hyundai Bayon unveiled in India: AI assistant, dual 12.3-inch screens and more

The Bayon will feature Hyundai Motor India's first generative AI voice assistant, an NVIDIA-powered Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC), dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays and more than 70 Hyundai Bluelink connected features.

The company is positioning the Bayon as an Intelligent Utility Vehicle, built around the philosophy of "Intelligence That Moves". Its technology package focuses on voice-based assistance, navigation, remote vehicle controls, and a digital cockpit designed to simplify everyday driving.

Customers can book the SUV through Hyundai's official website, hyundai.co.in, or at an authorised Hyundai dealership.

One of the key features of the Bayon is Hyundai Motor India's first-ever generative AI voice assistant. The system combines Intelligence by Perplexity with voice AI powered by SoundHound AI to enable more natural conversations between drivers and the vehicle.

Advertisement

Unlike conventional voice assistants that rely mainly on predefined commands, the system is designed to understand conversational requests and provide relevant responses.

Drivers can ask the assistant to prepare a road-trip itinerary, provide real-time weather information, suggest hotels at their destination or recommend restaurants based on their journey. It can also suggest nearby shopping destinations and provide information on sports coverage, scores and related insights.

The SUV also supports more than 500 embedded voice commands in English, Hindi, Hinglish, Tamil, Bengali and Telugu. These commands allow drivers to access several frequently used vehicle functions without an internet connection.

Hyundai Motor India managing director and CEO Tarun Garg said the Bayon brings artificial intelligence, connectivity and software-driven innovation together to create a more intuitive and personalised driving experience.

Advertisement

“With Hyundai BAYON, we are introducing an Intelligent Utility Vehicle that places technology and convenience at the heart of the customer experience," Garg said.

He added that the generative AI voice assistant, connected cockpit, over-the-air updates and Bluelink features represent the next generation of intelligent mobility for Indian customers.

Dual 12.3-inch displays and NVIDIA-powered cockpit

The Hyundai Bayon will feature two 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays, bringing together driving information, navigation, entertainment and connected functions in a unified digital cockpit.

The setup is designed to offer a more immersive interface, with advanced graphics, personalised controls and individual user profiles.

The SUV will also get Hyundai's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, or ccNC, accelerated by NVIDIA. The system combines connected services, online navigation and vehicle controls in a single interface.

Features include a quick-access control panel, split-screen functionality, and smartphone-like quick controls. These are intended to make frequently used functions easier to access while driving.

More than 70 connected features and over-the-air updates

The Bayon will come with Hyundai Bluelink, which offers more than 70 connected features. These include remote engine start and stop, vehicle information, remote controls, smartphone and smartwatch connectivity, location services, navigation assistance, and safety and security functions.

Advertisement

The connected features are designed to let owners interact with their vehicles even when they are away from the driver's seat.

The SUV will also support Controller Over-the-Air (C-OTA) updates through up to 19 controllers. These updates will allow Hyundai to deliver software enhancements and feature improvements remotely.