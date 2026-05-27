Is your car about to get scrapped? What you should do before your vehicle gets tagged as ELV

For many Indian car owners, keeping a vehicle for 15–20 years was once considered a badge of pride. A well-maintained car could remain on the road for decades with regular servicing and paperwork. But tightening environmental norms and scrappage regulations are changing the rules, making it critical for owners to understand when an ageing vehicle can officially become an End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV).

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If your vehicle falls under ELV norms, the consequences can be significant — from registration restrictions and fitness checks to eventual scrapping. The key question for owners now is not just how old the vehicle is, but whether it still qualifies to legally stay on the road.

Is your car is at risk?

The biggest confusion among vehicle owners today is the difference between Delhi-NCR rules and the national vehicle scrappage framework.

For residents of Delhi-NCR, regulations are stricter. Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are effectively banned under environmental and court-linked directives. These restrictions can apply even if the car remains mechanically sound and has a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Authorities have also begun actively identifying older vehicles through monitoring systems.

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Outside NCR, age alone does not automatically mean scrapping.

Under the national framework, private vehicles generally face scrutiny after completing 20 years, while commercial vehicles come under assessment after 15 years. However, owners cannot simply renew registration by paying fees. Older vehicles must first undergo mandatory fitness evaluation at an Automated Testing Station (ATS).

What should owners do before the ELV tag arrives?

If your car is approaching the age threshold, waiting until authorities flag it may be a mistake. Instead, owners may consider taking a few proactive steps:

Keep emission and maintenance records updated

Address recurring mechanical issues early

Ensure brakes, steering and lighting systems remain in good condition

Maintain structural integrity and body condition

Track registration timelines and renewal dates

These factors become important because ATS inspections evaluate multiple parameters including emissions, brake efficiency, headlamp alignment, steering free play and structural condition.

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If the vehicle passes the fitness test, it can continue operating for another five years. But if it fails, owners can repair defects and seek a retest.

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Repeated failure

A failed retest can officially classify the car as an End-of-Life Vehicle, after which the VAHAN database flags it. Once that happens, owners can no longer legally drive or transfer the vehicle. Current rules provide a 180-day period for depositing the vehicle at a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF).

Scrapping no longer means walking away empty-handed

Many owners still assume scrapping simply means surrendering a car for scrap value.

The process has evolved considerably.

Authorised RVSFs scientifically dismantle vehicles by safely removing hazardous fluids and recycling usable materials. After scrapping, owners receive a Certificate of Deposit (CD), which can unlock financial benefits including scrap value payments, registration fee waivers and manufacturer discounts on new vehicle purchases. Some states also provide road tax concessions.

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For owners with ageing vehicles, the takeaway is straightforward: understanding ELV rules early can help avoid legal complications and may also maximise value before the car reaches the end of its road journey.

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