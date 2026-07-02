JSW MG Motor set to launch India’s first mass market plug-in hybrid SUV on July 16

JSW MG Motor India, the country’s third-largest electric carmaker by volume, will introduce a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) on July 16. The upcoming launch is expected to be a badge-engineered version of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV.

The design of the Wuling Starlight 560 SUV was patented in India in March this year. The filing identified SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Company Limited as the applicant. China’s SAIC Motor owns 49% stake in JSW MG Motor India while the JSW Group holds 35%.

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The patented design bears a strong resemblance to the model already available in global markets. The upcoming plug-in hybrid SUV has also been spotted undergoing road tests in India several times. The rebadged version of the Starlight 560 is likely to be positioned between the mid-size MG Hector and the recently launched MG Majestor in the company's SUV lineup.

The launch of JSW MG Motor's plug-in hybrid SUV will mark the debut of PHEV technology in India’s mainstream mass-market passenger vehicle segment. Currently, plug-in hybrid cars are sold only by luxury German carmakers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Mass market carmakers such as Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Maruti Suzuki and Honda sell strong hybrids in India.

In international markets, the Starlight 560 is available with both plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric powertrain options. The PHEV variant is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine generating 104 bhp, coupled with a 20.5 kWh battery pack to produce a combined output of 194 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. One of its key highlights is its claimed all-electric driving range of up to 125 km on a single charge.

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Meanwhile, the all-electric model features a 56.7 kWh battery pack driving a front-mounted electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm. It offers a claimed driving range of up to 500 km on the CLTC test cycle.

The launch of a plug-in hybrid also aligns with JSW MG Motor’s focus on new energy vehicles. In June 2026, electric vehicles continued to drive growth for JSW MG Motor, contributing over 75% of the company's total sales.

Rising fuel prices, lower EV running costs, and geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia further accelerated customer preference for electric mobility, the company said in a statement on July 1.

JSW MG Motor India recorded its highest-ever wholesales of 7,568 units in June, recording a 30% year-on-year growth in June compared to the same month last year.