Mahindra truck, bus sales surge 53%: Here’s what’s driving the festive-season demand boom

Cargo vehicle sales rose 84% year-on-year to 2,043 units in September 2026, compared with 1,112 units in the year-ago period. Passenger vehicle sales increased 10% to 869 units from 792 units.

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MTBD sales jump 87%

Mahindra Truck & Bus Division reported total sales of 1,788 vehicles in September, an 87% increase from 954 units sold in September 2025. Its cargo vehicle sales more than doubled to 1,527 units from 742 units, representing a 106% growth.

Passenger vehicle sales at MTBD stood at 261 units, up 23% from 212 units in the corresponding period last year.

SML Mahindra recorded total sales of 1,124 vehicles during the month, an 18% increase compared with 950 units in September 2025. Its cargo vehicle sales rose 39% to 516 units, while passenger vehicle sales increased 5% to 608 units.

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Cumulative sales rise 22%

For the April-September period of the current financial year, Mahindra’s combined Trucks and Buses business sold 17,805 vehicles, up 22% from 14,588 units during the same period last year. Cargo vehicle sales increased 23% to 8,499 units, while passenger vehicle sales rose 21% to 9,306 units.

“September marked a strong month for the truck and bus segment, helped by early festive buying, continued infrastructure activity and steady freight movement,” said Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML and President of Aerospace, Advanced Technologies, Trucks, Buses and Construction Equipment at Mahindra & Mahindra.

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Sahay added that growth was also supported by the lower base of the previous year, when buyers had postponed purchases amid expectations of regulatory changes. He said the company entered the festive season with “measured confidence”, despite continuing fuel and input cost pressures.