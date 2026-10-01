PFRDA launches NPS Sanchay Pension Yatra on NPS Diwas 2026: What is NPS Sanchay and who can open an account?

What is NPS Sanchay?

NPS Sanchay is a simplified variant of the National Pension System (NPS), designed particularly for people in the informal and self-employed sectors, first-time investors and those who may find investment choices and asset allocation difficult to understand.

Under NPS Sanchay, subscribers do not have to choose an investment option when opening their account. Instead, a predefined investment pattern is automatically provided.

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The default pattern mirrors the investment pattern applicable to Central and State Government NPS subscribers. Under this arrangement, 75% of contributions are invested in government securities and corporate bonds, while 25% is invested in equity.

Subscribers can subsequently change their investment pattern based on their requirements.

The simplified structure is intended to remove the initial complexity involved in selecting investment options and asset allocation, particularly for individuals who are new to market-linked retirement products.

Who can open an NPS Sanchay account?

NPS Sanchay is available to Indian citizens aged between 18 and 85 years.

An account can be opened with an initial contribution of ₹250, while subsequent contributions can start from ₹10. There is also no mandatory minimum annual contribution, allowing individuals with irregular or seasonal incomes to contribute according to their financial capacity.

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This feature can be particularly relevant for informal-sector workers and self-employed individuals whose income may not follow a fixed monthly pattern.

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How can you open an NPS Sanchay account?

Subscribers can open NPS Sanchay accounts through online channels, banks, Points of Presence (PoPs) and Common Service Centres (CSCs).

During the Pension Yatra, PFRDA teams will provide information about NPS Sanchay and facilitate access to NPS through Tatkal NPS and assisted channels.

Why is PFRDA conducting the Pension Yatra?

The Pension Yatra forms part of PFRDA's broader efforts to improve pension awareness by taking information directly to communities, workplaces, local markets and districts.

PFRDA said it conducted 60 outreach programmes over the past nine months, while another 80 programmes are planned during the current year.

The four Yatras launched on October 1 will cover districts across their respective States/UTs over 15 days, with 12 additional Yatras scheduled over the following six months.

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