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Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG price revealed: What buyers need to know before bookings open October 20

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG price revealed: What buyers need to know before bookings open October 20

Mahindra’s first mainstream CNG SUV is here—and it wants to change what buyers expect from CNG cars. The XUV 3XO ZNG starts at Rs 9.99 lakh

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 11:51 AM IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG price revealed: What buyers need to know before bookings open October 20Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG Vs Regular CNG Cars: What Makes It Different?

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Thursday, October 15, launched the XUV 3XO ZNG in India at a starting price of ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Described by the company as its first mainstream CNG passenger vehicle, the SUV offers a turbocharged engine, twin-cylinder packaging and four variants.

According to Mahindra’s launch announcement, test drives begin today, while bookings and deliveries will commence on October 20. Customers can book the SUV through authorised dealerships or the company’s website.

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Four variants, prices up to ₹12.27 lakh

The XUV 3XO ZNG range comprises the MX Edge, priced at ₹9.99 lakh; REVX Edge (O) at ₹10.79 lakh; AX5 at ₹11.19 lakh; and REVX A at ₹12.27 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mahindra said the entry-level variant includes a 26.03 cm HD touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, wired Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, cruise control, rear AC vents and a 60:40 split rear seat.

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Turbo engine and claimed efficiency

The SUV uses a 1.2-litre mStallion TCMPFi turbocharged engine producing 82 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque in both petrol and CNG modes, according to the manufacturer. Mahindra claims the torque output is the highest among CNG passenger vehicles in India.

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The company lists certified fuel efficiency at 24.7 km/kg and claims acceleration from 0-60 km/h in 4.9 seconds and 0-100 km/h in 11.8 seconds in CNG mode. The vehicle automatically switches to petrol when CNG runs low.

Dr Velusamy R, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said: “Customers today want the space, technology, safety and driving experience of an SUV, along with the lower running costs of CNG.”

Twin cylinders preserve luggage space

Mahindra has positioned the twin CNG cylinders beneath the luggage area, retaining a flat loading floor and 270 litres of usable boot space. The spare wheel remains mounted under the body, the company said.

Depending on the variant, equipment includes twin 26.03 cm screens, dual-zone climate control, a Skyroof, black leatherette seats and Dolby Atmos audio.

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Six airbags standard across the range

All variants feature six airbags, electronic stability control and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. An integrated gas-leak detection system can automatically switch the vehicle to petrol, Mahindra said.

The company describes the ZNG as engineered for a five-star rating, citing the existing XUV 3XO’s five-star Bharat NCAP result.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 11:51 AM IST
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