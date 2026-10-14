New Toyota Glanza launched at ₹6.99 lakh; Gets level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats

Building on the success of the previous generation, the new Toyota Glanza features sharper, sportier styling, premium interiors, enhanced connectivity and upgraded safety technologies. Its exterior highlights include a redesigned grille, sporty bumper, side skirts, chrome accents, LED projector headlamps and LED tail lamps, the carmaker said in a statement.

READ THIS: Toyota Fortuner Leader edition launched at ₹36.51 lakh. Check new features & booking details

Toyota Glanza 2026: Engine, mileage

The new Glanza is powered by a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine producing 61 kW of power and 112.4 Nm of torque. The CNG version delivers 51.3 kW and 101.8 Nm of torque. Toyota has also introduced an automated manual transmission (AMT) option for CNG variants.

The company claims fuel efficiency of 23.80 km/l for the manual petrol variant and 24.77 km/l for the AMT variant.

Advertisement

Features and specifications

Inside, the hatchback gets ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging with cooling, a head-up display, dual-tone interiors, automatic climate control and rear AC vents. Additional features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, tilt-and-telescopic steering, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, push-button start and 60:40 split rear seats.

The 22.86-cm Smart Playcast Pro infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota i-Connect adds remote locking and unlocking, vehicle health monitoring, safety alerts, geofencing, smartwatch connectivity and voice-assistance compatibility.

Safety features include Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning, lane-departure prevention, autonomous emergency braking and high-beam assist. The package also includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill-hold control, a tyre-pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors and ISOFIX child-seat anchors.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Diwali car rush: New models from Honda, Volvo, Tata and more could arrive soon

Colours and warranty

The Glanza is available in seven colours: Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Insta Blue, Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green. Toyota offers a standard warranty of three years or 1,00,000 km, extendable to five years or 2,20,000 km. Ownership benefits include 24x7 roadside assistance and 60-minute Express Maintenance.

Tadashi Asazuma, Deputy Managing Director at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the new model builds on the Glanza’s legacy with “a sharper and sportier design, a more premium cabin experience and advanced safety technologies”.

Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business at TKM, said the additions across safety, convenience and connectivity aim to deliver “a premium mobility experience”.