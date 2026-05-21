Maruti Suzuki cars to get costlier by up to ₹30,000

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s biggest carmaker by volume, has finally taken a price hike of up to ₹30,000 after deferring it for several months. The company usually takes a price hike at the beginning of each year.

The price hike, effective from June, is due to sustained increase in input costs, the company said. The exact quantum of change will vary from model to model.

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“In view of the sustained increase in input costs, the company has decided to increase the prices of its models across its portfolio by up to ₹30,000 with effect from June 2026,” Maruti Suzuki said in a statement.

The carmaker said it has been making continuous efforts to mitigate the cost impact to the extent possible through cost reduction measures for the past few months. However, with inflationary pressures now at elevated levels and the adverse cost environment persisting, the company has to pass on a portion of the increased costs to the market, while continuing to ensure that the impact on customers is kept to the minimum extent possible, it said.

Maruti Suzuki India began 2026-27 on a strong note, posting record monthly wholesales of 2.39 lakh units, the highest ever in the company’s history. SUV dispatches touched an all-time high of 55,000 units, marking a sharp 142% increase year-on-year.

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The automaker also maintained robust export momentum, shipping 40,054 vehicles in April 2026, up 43.5% from a year earlier despite disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. Domestic sales reached a record 1.9 lakh units during the month, reflecting a 34% annual growth.

In the entry-level segment, combined sales of the Alto and S-Presso surged 254% year-on-year to 16,066 units. The broader compact car portfolio — comprising the Alto, S-Presso, Celerio and WagonR — registered 74% growth, while sales of the Dzire sedan climbed 139% compared with the same period last year.