Tata Sons boardroom crisis: What is behind the latest Tata Trusts vs management standoff?

Leadership disagreement

At the centre of the latest episode is the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons. According to Kapoor's account, Tata Trusts' nominee Venu Srinivasan and Tata family member Noel Tata took positions against the continuation of Chandrasekaran's tenure.

The development is significant because Chandrasekaran has been at the helm of Tata Sons since 2017 and has played a central role in steering the group's operating companies.

Kapoor's account also points to the unusual circumstances surrounding the board's decision-making, highlighting the competing positions of directors representing different shareholder interests.

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Tata Trusts and the Tata model

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The dispute cannot be separated from Tata Sons' ownership structure. Tata Trusts have historically exercised significant influence over Tata Sons, while the holding company controls the broader Tata Group.

Kapoor traces this relationship back decades, including the roles played by former Tata chairmen JRD Tata and Ratan Tata and the family's efforts to preserve the group's distinctive governance structure.

The question now is how that traditional model will coexist with regulatory requirements and the interests of other shareholders.

ALSO READ: N. Chandrasekaran's reappointment challenged: What the Articles of Association say

RBI's listing requirement

A major complication emerged after the Reserve Bank of India classified Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC in September 2022. Under the applicable regulatory framework, entities placed in this category can face a requirement to list their shares.

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Tata Sons has sought to avoid such a listing, while the issue has also become relevant to the interests of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group, which holds a significant stake in Tata Sons.

SP Group's financial interests

The SP Group's financial position adds another layer to the dispute. Kapoor refers to a proposed transaction involving Tata Sons shares that could provide around ₹25,000 crore in gross consideration to the SP Group, subject to valuation and other conditions.

The proposal comes against the backdrop of the broader disagreement over Tata Sons' ownership and future structure.

The current standoff therefore involves more than a leadership question. It brings together boardroom control, Tata Trusts' role, RBI regulation, Tata Sons' listing status and the financial interests of its major shareholders—making the governance of the holding company central to the future direction of the Tata Group.

DO READ: Tata Trusts opposes N Chandrasekaran reappointment, says board resolution is ‘legal nullity’