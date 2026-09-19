Australia bans dependants on student visas: Key impacts on Indian applicants

What changes for international students?

Under the newly announced measures, secondary applicants will no longer be automatically permitted on Subclass 500 Student Visas or Subclass 485 Temporary Graduate Visas.

Key details of the overhaul include:

Restricted dependant visas: Most foreign students will be barred from bringing spouses, de facto partners, or children as secondary applicants or subsequent entrants. Exemptions limited: Carve-outs will apply primarily to doctoral candidates (PhD students) and applicants from specific regional partner nations across the Pacific and Southeast Asia (ASEAN). Course hopping crackdown: The government is tightening rules around course switching, requiring students to progress upward academically (e.g., from a bachelor’s to a master’s degree) rather than moving sideways or downward to prolong their stay. Tighter visitor visa rules: Future visitor visas will carry a mandatory "No Further Stay" condition, preventing individuals from entering on tourist visas to convert to student or partner visas onshore. Enforcement boost: The government is deploying 100 additional compliance officers to identify and deport individuals overstaying their visas.

What Indian applicants need to know

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India represents one of Australia’s largest international student demographics, making the changes particularly impactful for Indian professionals, married students, and young families planning higher education abroad.

No regional exemption for India: India is not included in the special regional exemptions granted to Pacific and ASEAN nations. Unless enroled in a PhD program, Indian students pursuing undergraduate or master's degrees must prepare to study in Australia without secondary dependants.

Existing families unaffected: Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke clarified that the measures target future visa applications. Indian students already living in Australia with their partners or children will not have their existing family arrangements cancelled or separated.

Graduate visa impact: Indian graduates transitioning to the Subclass 485 Temporary Graduate visa will also lose the automatic right to add dependants, requiring prospective students to evaluate long-term career and family plans well in advance.

Planning and financial considerations: Married Indian applicants will either need to budget for living apart during their studies or evaluate alternative study-abroad destinations that offer dependant privileges.

"The government supports immigration but is opposed to anyone rorting the immigration system," Burke said during the policy announcement, framing the decision as an essential tool to restore integrity to Australia's temporary visa system.