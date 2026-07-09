Maruti Suzuki to add 500 new service touchpoints in FY27

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd plans to strengthen its service footprint by adding 500 new after-sales touchpoints in 2026-27 as the country’s largest carmaker clocks its highest-ever passenger vehicle sales.

"We plan to add about 500 service touchpoints across the country,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

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Maruti Suzuki on Thursday announced the inauguration of its 6,000th service touchpoint in India. The service facility, located in Kozhikode, Kerala, is equipped with electric vehicle service and charging facilities.

The automaker added a record 502 new service touchpoints in FY26, marking the highest-ever network expansion in a single financial year by the company. Maruti Suzuki’s total after-sales service network covers 3,000 cities and towns in India.

“In the automobile business, along with the product, the convenience of quality service support is essential to enhancing a customer’s vehicle ownership experience. As our customer base continues to grow, we are equally focused on expanding our service network to provide greater convenience and peace of mind to customers. The inauguration of our 6,000th service touchpoint reflects this commitment,” Takeuchi said.

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“We have accelerated workshop activation and added our most recent 1,000 touchpoints in just around two years,” the Maruti Suzuki CEO said.

The newly added service touchpoints comprise a mix of formats, including ARENA and NEXA workshops, Maruti Suzuki Sales and Service Points (MSSSP), Service-on-Wheels and Bodyshop-on-wheels.

Maruti Suzuki reported total sales of 200,390 units in June 2026, a 19.3% year-on-year increase from 167,993 units a year earlier. Domestic sales stood at 150,150 units, while supplies to other OEMs rose to 7,472 units, taking total domestic dispatches to 157,622 units, up 21.1% from 130,151 units in June 2025.

Exports continued to be a key growth driver, surging 13.5% to 42,768 units, compared with 37,842 units in the year-ago period. The company's performance was supported by healthy domestic demand and sustained export momentum, allowing it to cross the 2 lakh-unit monthly sales mark.

