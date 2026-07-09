Still have a ₹2,000 note? RBI says it's still valid & here's how you can exchange it

If you still have a ₹2,000 note tucked away in your wallet or at home, there's no need to panic. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has once again clarified that the ₹2,000 note continues to be legal tender and can still be exchanged or deposited.

The central bank said most of the ₹2,000 notes withdrawn from circulation have already come back, but a small number are still with the public.

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According to the RBI, ₹2,000 notes worth ₹5,451 crore were still in circulation as of April 30, 2026.

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When the RBI announced the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes on May 19, 2023, the total value of these notes in circulation stood at ₹3.56 lakh crore. Since then, the amount has fallen sharply.

Most ₹2000 banknotes in circulation have already been returned, but if you still have one, here's what you should know:



- ₹2000 banknotes continue to be legal tender

- You can exchange them at the 19 RBI Issue Offices

- You can also send them through India Post to any RBI… pic.twitter.com/5k5AShAXSF — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) July 9, 2026

The RBI said 98.47% of the ₹2,000 notes that were in circulation at the time of the announcement have now been returned.

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₹2,000 notes are still valid

The RBI has made it clear that the ₹2,000 note has not become invalid. It continues to be legal tender, meaning it can still be used as a valid form of money.

Where can you exchange or deposit them?

People who still have ₹2,000 notes can exchange them at any of the RBI's 19 Issue Offices. These offices have been accepting the notes since May 19, 2023.

The facility to exchange or deposit ₹2,000 notes at regular bank branches ended on October 7, 2023. Since then, only RBI Issue Offices have been offering this service.

From October 9, 2023, RBI Issue Offices also began accepting ₹2,000 notes for deposit into bank accounts. This facility is available for both individuals and organisations.

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Those who cannot visit an RBI office can also send the notes through India Post from any post office in the country. The notes can be mailed to any RBI Issue Office, and the amount will be credited to the sender's bank account.

Where are the RBI Issue Offices?

The RBI's 19 Issue Offices are located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna and Thiruvananthapuram.

The central bank has been issuing regular updates on the withdrawal of ₹2,000 notes, with its previous update released on April 1, 2026.