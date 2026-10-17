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Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? Check October discounts on these models

Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? Check October discounts on these models

The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, corporate incentives and other benefits, depending on the model, variant and dealership

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 3:05 AM IST
Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? Check October discounts on these modelsMaruti Suzuki Nexa Discounts - October 2026

Maruti Suzuki is offering festive-season discounts on several cars across its Arena and Nexa dealerships in October 2026. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris leads the offers with benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh, while the Grand Vitara is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.36 lakh. Buyers can also find offers on popular models such as the Swift, Wagon R, Alto K10, XL6 and Invicto, according to Autocar India.

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The offers include cash discounts, exchange bonuses, loyalty benefits, corporate incentives and other benefits, depending on the model, variant and dealership.

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Maruti Suzuki cars with discounts in October 2026

Model Maximum benefits
Victoris Rs 1.65 lakh
Grand Vitara Rs 1.36 lakh
Invicto Rs 95,000
Swift Rs 71,000
Celerio Rs 67,500
Wagon R Rs 67,000
XL6 Rs 61,000
Alto K10 Rs 57,500
S-Presso Rs 37,500
Eeco Rs 37,500
Jimny Rs 35,000
e Vitara Rs 30,000
Fronx Rs 27,100

Source: Autocar India. Benefits vary by variant and eligibility.

Victoris and Grand Vitara lead the offers

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh on its strong-hybrid variants. Petrol variants receive benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh, while CNG versions get up to Rs 95,000. The SUV is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

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Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara receives benefits of up to Rs 1.36 lakh on select variants. Strong-hybrid versions are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while certain CNG variants get benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Additional benefits may apply under specific warranty and road-tax schemes.

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Discounts on Swift, Wagon R and other models

Among Maruti Suzuki's hatchbacks, the Swift Blitz Edition petrol variants receive benefits of up to Rs 71,000. The Wagon R Waltz Edition is available with benefits of up to Rs 67,000, while the Celerio gets up to Rs 67,500 on select petrol variants. The Alto K10 offers benefits of up to Rs 57,500.

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In the Nexa range, the Invicto gets benefits of up to Rs 95,000, while the XL6 receives up to Rs 61,000. The Jimny is available with benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The e Vitara receives exchange benefits of up to Rs 30,000, along with a reported home-charger package. The Fronx offers benefits of up to Rs 27,100 on select turbo-petrol variants.

Buyers should note that maximum benefits may include conditional offers rather than direct cash discounts. Exchange, loyalty and corporate incentives depend on eligibility. Customers should confirm the final discount, variant availability and on-road price with their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership before booking.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 3:05 AM IST
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