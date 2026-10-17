Planning to buy a Maruti Suzuki car this festive season? Check October discounts on these models

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Maruti Suzuki cars with discounts in October 2026

Model Maximum benefits Victoris Rs 1.65 lakh Grand Vitara Rs 1.36 lakh Invicto Rs 95,000 Swift Rs 71,000 Celerio Rs 67,500 Wagon R Rs 67,000 XL6 Rs 61,000 Alto K10 Rs 57,500 S-Presso Rs 37,500 Eeco Rs 37,500 Jimny Rs 35,000 e Vitara Rs 30,000 Fronx Rs 27,100

Source: Autocar India. Benefits vary by variant and eligibility.

Victoris and Grand Vitara lead the offers

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.65 lakh on its strong-hybrid variants. Petrol variants receive benefits of up to Rs 1.10 lakh, while CNG versions get up to Rs 95,000. The SUV is priced between Rs 10.50 lakh and Rs 19.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

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Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara receives benefits of up to Rs 1.36 lakh on select variants. Strong-hybrid versions are eligible for benefits of up to Rs 1.20 lakh, while certain CNG variants get benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. Additional benefits may apply under specific warranty and road-tax schemes.

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Discounts on Swift, Wagon R and other models

Among Maruti Suzuki's hatchbacks, the Swift Blitz Edition petrol variants receive benefits of up to Rs 71,000. The Wagon R Waltz Edition is available with benefits of up to Rs 67,000, while the Celerio gets up to Rs 67,500 on select petrol variants. The Alto K10 offers benefits of up to Rs 57,500.

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In the Nexa range, the Invicto gets benefits of up to Rs 95,000, while the XL6 receives up to Rs 61,000. The Jimny is available with benefits of up to Rs 35,000. The e Vitara receives exchange benefits of up to Rs 30,000, along with a reported home-charger package. The Fronx offers benefits of up to Rs 27,100 on select turbo-petrol variants.

Buyers should note that maximum benefits may include conditional offers rather than direct cash discounts. Exchange, loyalty and corporate incentives depend on eligibility. Customers should confirm the final discount, variant availability and on-road price with their nearest Maruti Suzuki dealership before booking.