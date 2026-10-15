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Jeep, Citroën maker Stellantis shifts into high gear with 7 new models in ₹4,000-crore India push

Jeep, Citroën maker Stellantis shifts into high gear with 7 new models in ₹4,000-crore India push

Stellantis plans 12 launches in three years across SUV, car and pickup segments, aiming to triple its market share through greater localisation and new powertrain options.

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 7:48 PM IST
Jeep, Citroën maker Stellantis shifts into high gear with 7 new models in ₹4,000-crore India pushThe carmaker also plans to offer multiple powertrain options, including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrids and battery-electric vehicles (EVs).

Stellantis, the owner of the Citroën and Jeep brands, plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in India and launch 12 models, including seven new products, over the next three years. The investment will take the Dutch-headquartered automaker’s total commitment to the country from ₹11,000 crore to ₹15,000 crore.

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The upcoming portfolio will comprise seven all-new products and five refreshed models, with the first launch scheduled for the second quarter of 2027.

Of the seven new products, four will be Jeep models and three will be Citroën models. The five refreshes will include four Citroën models and one Jeep.

The new launches will span the B, C and D SUV segments, as well as an A-segment car, a multi-utility vehicle (MPV) and a premium pickup, Shailesh Hazela, Managing Director and CEO of Stellantis India, said at a media roundtable in Delhi.

The carmaker also plans to offer multiple powertrain options, including internal combustion engines (ICE), hybrids and battery-electric vehicles (EVs).

The announcement comes days after Stellantis signed a deal with Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles to use the Indian automaker’s platforms, a move aimed at reducing vehicle development time in the world’s third-largest car market.

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Stellantis currently commands around 0.25% of the Indian passenger vehicle market. With fresh investment and 12 product launches, Hazela expects the company to increase its domestic market share threefold to 0.75%.

Hazela acknowledged that the company’s experience in India has provided important lessons, particularly on the need to adapt global products to local customer preferences.

Discussing the Citroën brand’s struggles in India, Hazela said, “Our basic learning is we can’t impose a product which is working in other countries to India, just like it.”

“It was our choice to get into the mass market which is brutal and tough. But that gave us a lot of learning,” he added.

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Localisation will be a central pillar of the strategy, particularly for Jeep, which currently has a localisation level of about 72–75%. The company aims to raise this to around 90%, bringing it closer to the level Citroën has already achieved in India.'

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For Jeep, the priority will be to expand beyond its existing range and reach customers across more segments, while improving affordability through greater localisation and lower ownership costs.

Hazela said the next phase would focus on faster product upgrades, better cost structures and vehicles more closely aligned with Indian customers’ expectations.

Beyond domestic sales, Stellantis intends to expand India’s role in its global operations. The company already exports engines, transmissions and right-hand-drive vehicles to international markets. It also plans to develop left-hand-drive versions of its upcoming India-made products for export to more than 50 countries, Hazela said.

The automaker expects the India-EU free trade agreement (FTA) to boost export growth. “FTA will open not only imports,” Hazela said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 7:48 PM IST
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