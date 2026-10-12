Stellantis to ride on Tata Motors technology for global markets

The vehicles will be manufactured in India at Fiat India Automobiles Pvt Ltd, the automakers’ 50:50 joint venture based in Ranjangaon, Pune, giving Tata Motors’ engineering capabilities a wider international role.

By utilising India’s competitive engineering strengths and manufacturing scale, the collaboration aims to accelerate the companies’ export ambitions and further anchor India as a key node in the global production network.

“Combined with Tata Motors’ technological capabilities, this creates a strong foundation for developing and manufacturing vehicles in India for markets worldwide,” the two companies said in a statement.

Tata Motors’ partnership with Stellantis has grown steadily over two decades, and this agreement marks an important next step, said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

Advertisement

READ THIS: Eight in 100 cars sold in India are now EVs; Tata leads the charge

“Together, we have an exciting opportunity to combine our respective strengths to create compelling vehicles engineered and made in India for customers in India and around the world,” Chandra added.

Stellantis owns a portfolio of 14 automotive brands and has a strong presence across Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. It operates in India through French passenger vehicle maker Citroën and American SUV maker Jeep.

The deal reinforces India’s growing role as a strategic manufacturing and development hub for Stellantis, said Tianshu Xin, Chief Operating Officer, Stellantis Asia-Pacific Region.

“Partnerships are central to how Stellantis creates value across Asia-Pacific. By combining Tata Motors’ strong capabilities in India with Stellantis’ global product development and market reach, this agreement will help us develop competitive vehicles in India and expand our export potential across international markets,” Xin added.

Advertisement

The definitive agreement follows the MoU signed in February 2026 to explore collaboration in manufacturing, engineering and supply chains in India and overseas.

This also comes close on the heels of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles’ engineering subsidiary, Tata Technologies, signing a deal with Japan’s Honda to develop a new sub-four-metre vehicle for the Indian market.