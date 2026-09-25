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Suzuki bets on compact range extender electric vehicles to catch up in the EV race

Suzuki bets on compact range extender electric vehicles to catch up in the EV race

The Japanese carmaker, which has been late to the EV race, is betting big on range extender electric vehicles in the compact car segment

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Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 5:28 PM IST
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Maruti Suzuki India Ltd’s parent Suzuki Motor Corporation is preparing to develop a series of range extender electric vehicles (REEVs) that will be powered by electricity generated from fuel as well as charging.

For compact cars, we are preparing a series of hybrid electric vehicles that generate electricity from fuel and drive the motor, and we will further evolve this series of HEVs by adding external charging capability and a right-sized battery to create a light range extender, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said at the automaker’s Technology Strategy Briefing 2026.

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“For compact cars, we are preparing a series of hybrid electric vehicles that generate electricity from fuel and drive the motor, and we will further evolve this series of HEVs by adding external charging capability and a right-sized battery to create a light range extender,”

“It will become a “REEV Light” that does not carry an oversized battery yet lets you drive without worrying about the remaining charge,” Suzuki said.

READ THIS: Suzuki targets 4 million vehicles a year in India by FY30; plans to halve new-car development time

An REEV is run by a battery, but it also uses a petrol engine that powers the electric motor when the battery starts running low.

This comes after India’s draft CAFE 3 norms have proposed 3 super credits for electric vehicles and range-extender hybrid electric vehicles.

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Rather than developing these technologies individually, Suzuki plans to develop them as a family, using common core platforms and basic designs. This will allow the carmaker to share fundamental technologies while tailoring the electrification system to different vehicle segments.

Suzuki’s next-generation hybrid strategy is based on right-sizing electrification to the vehicle.

For mini vehicles, the company is developing a new hybrid system aimed at balancing fuel economy, driving performance and cost. Suzuki says the system will reduce CO₂ emissions by 15% compared with an internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicle.

“By sharing basic designs and parts between BEVs and HEVs, we can deploy them efficiently in both, and by sharing production equipment we hold down new investment,” Suzuki said.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki commissions 300 kW green hydrogen plant at Manesar

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“We will share design philosophy and core technologies globally while optimising procurement and production to each region’s market size and production volume,” he added.

Other than Suzuki, SAIC Motor-backed JSW MG Motor India is also weighing REEVs for the Indian market.

Parth Jindal, who took the wheels at the SAIC Motor-backed automaker as Chairman, recently said that the company could bring an EREV to India next. “We can even bring in REEV and HEV if we require,” Jindal told reporters in August.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Karan Dhar
Karan Dhar

Karan Dhar is Associate Editor at Business Today. He has over a decade of experience as a business journalist. He tracks mobility, retail, FMCG and other corporate developments.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 5:24 PM IST
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