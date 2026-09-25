Suzuki targets 4 million vehicles a year in India by FY30; plans to halve new-car development time

The company, which unveiled its Technology Strategy 2026 for 10 Years Ahead on September 25, said it will simultaneously target a 30% improvement in development efficiency and a 50% improvement in manufacturing efficiency. Suzuki plans to achieve this through parallel development, greater use of digital engineering and increased modularisation.

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Multi-powertrain strategy to continue

Rather than moving towards a single powertrain technology, Suzuki will continue with its multi-pathway strategy, tailoring BEVs, hybrids, ICE, CNG and flex-fuel vehicles to individual markets depending on energy availability, charging infrastructure and customer requirements.

For electrified vehicles, Suzuki is developing a new generation of powertrains across vehicle segments. Its roadmap includes a new hybrid system for mini vehicles, a series hybrid for compact cars, and a REEV Light concept that combines external charging capability with a right-sized battery.

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The company says the mini-vehicle hybrid can deliver around 15% lower CO2 emissions versus an ICE vehicle, while the compact-car electrification system is targeted at around 29% lower CO2 emissions versus 2022 levels.

Suzuki is also developing a common e-Axle architecture for BEVs and hybrids. The company plans two basic specifications to cover vehicles from mini cars through the D-segment, while working towards eliminating heavy rare earths from motors.

Direct-injection turbo engine for markets such as India

Despite its electrification push, Suzuki is continuing to invest heavily in internal-combustion technology.

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The company is developing a next-generation direct-injection turbocharged engine, or DITC, aimed at combining efficiency with stronger performance. Suzuki said it is targeting 50% thermal efficiency by systematically reducing cooling, exhaust, mechanical and pumping losses.

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The company specifically identified India as one of the growth markets for this new direct-injection turbo engine.

Suzuki targets 100 kg weight reduction

Weight reduction remains another major pillar of Suzuki’s strategy. The company said it has a clear path towards reducing vehicle weight by 100 kg by 2030, while it is studying the possibility of taking the reduction to as much as 120 kg through further development.

Instead of simply strengthening structures and adding weight to meet tougher safety requirements, Suzuki is working on controlling crash energy and optimising the entire vehicle structure.

ADAS to be pushed across affordable cars

Suzuki also outlined a significant push to make safety technology more widely available.

The company said it intends to make ADAS safety functions standard across its vehicles, including affordable models. Autonomous emergency braking and lane-departure prevention are among the functions Suzuki wants to standardise, while other comfort-oriented features could remain optional.

For India, Suzuki is developing what it calls “just-right ADAS”, using integrated cameras, AI chips and controller integration to bring down system costs. Its next-generation central-zone ECU could reduce cost by around 30% and weight by 15% compared with conventional systems.

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e SKY shows Suzuki’s “just-right” EV approach

Suzuki also showcased its e SKY battery-electric vehicle, with prototype figures of 310 km single-charge range, 1,030 kg kerb weight and 97 Wh/km efficiency. The company says five minutes of fast charging can add enough energy for around 50 km of driving.

Interestingly, Suzuki said the e SKY initially had an estimated range of only about 230 km. Through hundreds of incremental changes covering rolling resistance, power consumption, suspension and gearing, the company says it raised the prototype’s range to 310 km.

CNG and biogas remain important for India

Suzuki is also doubling down on CNG and biogas as part of its India strategy. Its third biogas plant in India began operations in August 2026, using cow dung to produce compressed biogas and organic fertiliser.

The company said CBG can utilise India’s existing CNG vehicles and infrastructure, allowing it to pursue carbon-neutrality goals without requiring an entirely new vehicle ecosystem. Suzuki is developing the initiative alongside the Japan-India CBG cooperation programme.

