Tata Nexon CNG launched: India's first turbocharged CNG SUV introduced alongside new electric variant

Tata Motors has announced new additions to the Nexon SUV range. The company has launched the Nexon iCNG, India's first turbocharged CNG vehicle, and the Nexon.ev with an upgraded 45kWh battery. Tata has also introduced the Red Hot DARK edition of the Nexon.ev.

The Nexon iCNG brings a 1.2-litre turbocharged CNG engine, delivering 100PS of power and 170Nm of torque. Tata Motors has incorporated twin-cylinder technology, allowing for a spacious 321-litre boot. The Nexon iCNG features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated leatherette seats, and a 10.25-inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, it has a 5-star G-NCAP safety rating and includes features like leak detection, fire protection, and thermal incident safeguards. The Nexon iCNG is priced starting at ₹8.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

New EV variant

The Nexon.ev now comes with a 45kWh battery pack, increasing its range to a real-world 350–370 km, making it more suited for intercity travel. Charging is also faster thanks to the 1.2C rating. The Nexon.ev starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and includes features like a fully digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a host of driver aids.

New interiors

Tata Motors has also revealed the Red Hot #DARK edition of the Nexon.ev, which includes red-themed accents on the exterior and interior, a panoramic sunroof, and an exclusive UI for the infotainment system and instrument cluster. The Red Hot #DARK edition is priced at ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with technologies like vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load capabilities.