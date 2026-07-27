NEET to be conducted through a computer-based model? Here’s what we know

NEET paper leak: The Supreme Court on Monday said that moving the NEET examination to an online format would require fresh safeguards. The court was hearing a plea seeking directions for structural reforms, including conducting the exam through a computer-based model.

A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said it would examine the suggestions of the high-powered task force led by Nandan Nilekani, which was set up by the Centre to look into the issue.

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The bench noted that shifting from the physical mode to an online format would need innovative measures. "We need some additional safeguards with respect to cyber security, database protection," the court said. It also indicated that the plea would be heard along with other petitions pending on structural reforms in the National Testing Agency following the NEET paper leak.

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The court was hearing a plea filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh after the cancellation of the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 due to an alleged paper leak and the announcement of a re-examination. The bench adjourned the hearing and listed the plea for August 3.

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Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said the government had taken the matter seriously and constituted a high-level committee to overhaul the NEET examination system. He said the Prime Minister had announced the move and the panel was headed by technology expert Nandan Nilekani.

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The committee also includes former ISRO chief S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena. Mehta emphasised the government's serious approach towards reforms in the NEET process.

On June 1, the Supreme Court had refused to hear Singh's plea urgently, which sought the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 in a computer-based test mode. Earlier, on May 12, the National Testing Agency had cancelled the NEET-UG exam held on May 3 amid allegations of a paper leak. The re-test was conducted on June 21, and the CBI is investigating the matter.