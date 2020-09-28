Google Meet to reduce meetings to 60 mins on free versions

Are you working from home? If yes, Google's video chat platform Google Meet has come up with a new announcement which could impact employees and students. After September 30, free versions of Google Meet will be limited to meetings no longer than 60 minutes. The free extension is scheduled to end on September 30. Earlier this year, Google had said that it is making unlimited meetings free for all Google Meet users.

Anyone with an access to free extension could make unlimited Meet calls. Now, Google Meet free calls will be restricted to 60 minutes per meeting after the promo is expired. It was first in April that the tech giant had said that it would be restricting free meetings to an hour. Thereafter, it extended it to August.

"We don't have anything to communicate regarding changes to the promo and advanced features expiring. If this changes, we'll be sure to let you know," a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

Even other advanced features such as G Suite and G Suite for education customers may also have a deadline of September 30, the report added. Google is also capping other features - 250 participants, live-streams of up to 100,000 people and the ability to save recordings to Google Drive - to their paid version.

A customer can usually access these features on the "enterprise" tier of G Suite. It costs $25 (nearly Rs 1,800) per user per month for the service.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic began most professionals and students shifted to WFH mode, increasing demand for video conferencing platforms and meeting spaces such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.

