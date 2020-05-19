Lockdown 4.0: Coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh mark in India, death tally 3,163

COVID-19 cases crossed 1 lakh mark with a single-day jump of 4,970 cases and 134 deaths. Total cases now stand at 1,01,139 and death toll has reached 3,163, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. While as many as 58,802 patients are still undergoing treatment, 39,173 have been cured.

Among the states, Maharashtra tops the tally with 35,058 cases, followed by 11,760 in Tamil Nadu, 11,742 in Gujarat and 10,054 in Delhi. Maharashtra has reported 1,249 deaths, Gujarat 694, Madhya Pradesh 252, and West Bengal 244. Delhi has reported 168 deaths.

India entered its fourth phase of lockdown on Monday. The country has already been under lockdown for 55 days so far. The first phase of lockdown was announced on March 25 for 21 days. India completed its third phase of lockdown on May 17. Just ahead of lockdown 4.0, the union home ministry issued new guidelines for restrictions.

Also read: Moderna shares spike 39% after COVID-19 vaccine shows positive results in early trial

This time, red zones or areas with a high density of coronavirus cases, have also been given several relaxations. In red zones, e-commerce companies have been allowed to deliver essential and non-essential items across India.

Interstate movement of passenger vehicles and buses has been allowed but only with mutual consent of states and union territories. Not just standalone shops, market places have been allowed to open. However, malls and cinemas will remain closed.

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: What activities will be allowed in red zones from today?

Movement of all types of goods cargo, including empty cargo vehicles, has been allowed. Cycle rickshaws and auto-rickshaws, taxis, and cab aggregators like Ola, Uber have been allowed to operate in red zones.

The Centre has also lifted the restriction of 33 per cent staff strength in offices. Restaurants have been permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery in red zones. Sports complexes and stadiums are permitted to open, but no spectators would be allowed. This time, Aarogya Setu application has not been made mandatory for employees who attend office.

Also read: Lockdown 4.0 Live Updates: India's total coronavirus cases cross 1 lakh; deaths-3,163 as states ease curbs